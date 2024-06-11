Quantcast
Tuesday, June 11, 2024

NYTimes Finally Fact Checks Biden, but Dismisses His Lies as ‘Tall Tales’

'Mr. Biden persists in telling personal tales with rhetorical flourishes and factual liberty when he works a room or regales an audience...'

Posted by Contributing Author
New York Times
The New York Times building / PHOTO: alextorrenegra (CC)

(Headline USA) The New York Times finally published a “fact check” of President Joe Biden’s lies on Sunday, but it downplayed them as “tall tales” that either “stretch the truth or are downright false.”

The Times cited several examples of stories Biden has told that have been proven to be false, including his claim that he marched in civil rights protests, that he drove an 18-wheeler truck, that he was the first in his family to go to college, and that his uncle died of cannibalism.

“Mr. Biden persists in telling personal tales with rhetorical flourishes and factual liberty when he works a room or regales an audience,” Times reporter Linda Qiu wrote.

Qiu went on to excuse Biden for his use of “hyperbole,” arguing that he exaggerates to try to connect with different audiences, such as during a speech he gave at the U.S. Military Academy at West Point, when he falsely claimed he was nominated to attend the U.S. Naval Academy.

The Times also downplayed Biden’s frequent lies about his participation in the 1960s civil rights movement.

“For decades, Mr. Biden has occasionally suggested that he played a greater role in the civil rights movement than he actually did,” the outlet said.

“While there is corroboration of Mr. Biden’s participation in a few desegregation events, he has also said he would not consider himself an activist in the movement,” it continued. There is no evidence that he was ever arrested.” 

Biden has boasted previously about having been on friendly terms with pro-segregationist Democrats during his early years in the U.S. Senate, suggesting that his level of commitment to civil right was not a top priority.

Unsurprisingly, the Times also went on to emphasize that “Biden’s penchant for exaggerating details when recounting episodes form his life … differ in scale and significance from the stream of lies about a stolen election peddled by his opponent, former President Donald Trump.”

The fact check, which appears to be the first the Times has released on Biden, comes after months of tension between the outlet and the Biden campaign.

Biden’s team reportedly has blasted the Times for its negative coverage of the president, while the Times has rebuked Biden’s campaign publicly for its lack of media access.

Copyright 2024. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
GOP Funding Bill Includes Billions for Globalist-Backed Illegal U.S. Invasion
Next article
Joe Biden Says He is ‘So Proud’ of Convicted Felon Hunter

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

LATEST NEWS

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR CATEGORY

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2023 HeadlineUSA.com