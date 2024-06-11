GOP Funding Bill Includes Billions for Globalist-Backed Illegal U.S. Invasion

(Dmytro “Henry” Aleksandrov, Headline USA) It was revealed that a funding bill from House Republicans includes billions for the massive invasion of illegal aliens backed by the United Nations’ International Organization for Migration (IOM).

The news about the globalists’ plan came as Steve Marchese, who previously spent 21 years working for the House Appropriations Committee, has been hired to lobby Congress to fund IOM, using American taxpayer dollars, Breitbart reported.

The House Appropriations Committee will consider a State Department funding bill for Fiscal Year 2025 on June 12, 2024. The bill currently includes nearly $2.5 billion that could go toward the IOM, which helps facilitate the invasion of illegals to the United States through the southern border.

RINOs tried to justify the funding by including a provision that vows “none of the funds appropriated or otherwise made available by this Act may be used to encourage, mobilize, publicize or manage mass-migration caravans towards the United States southwest border.”

“… not later than 180 days after the date of enactment of this Act, the Secretary of State shall report to the appropriate congressional committees with analysis on the organization and funding of mass-migration caravans in the Western Hemisphere,” the bill stated.

The IOM and the U.N. High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) were very important when it came to facilitating illegal immigration through the U.S.-Mexico border.

The Center for Immigration Studies’ Todd Bensman detailed the network of U.N.-led initiatives earlier this year that see billions in taxpayer money used to provide cash, debit cards, food, shelter, medical treatment and transportation to illegals trying to reach and cross the southern border.

Since the start of the Biden administration in early 2021, IOM officials have supported Biden’s globalist agenda when it came to illegal immigration, which has included an expansive catch-and-release network and a parole pipeline that has imported more than one million illegals into the country.

IOM officials have also lobbied the Biden administration to end Donald Trump’s “Remain in Mexico” program, which made sure that illegals were not released into the country while waiting for their asylum hearings, instead being returned to Mexico until their court dates.