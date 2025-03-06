Quantcast
Thursday, March 6, 2025

Mainstream Outlets Try to Debunk Trump’s Fraud Comments, Only to Admit He’s Right

'The government loses $233 billion to $521 billion a year to fraud...'

Posted by Luis Cornelio
Undoing DOGE: GOP Congressional Budget Plan Would Swell Deficits

(Luis CornelioHeadline USA) The so-called fact-checkers at The New York Times claimed Tuesday that President Donald Trump had no “evidence” of massive fraud—only to then cite evidence of actual government fraud. 

The Times specifically targeted Trump’s comments about DOGE during his joint address to Congress, where he affirmed that the government had identified hundreds of billions in taxpayer money lost to fraud. 

“This lacks evidence,” The Times’ Nicholas Nehamas wrote in a fact-check. He claimed that “even Elon Musk’s government overhaul team does not purport to have found that much in specific savings, much less in fraud alone.” 

Nehemas made this assertion in the second paragraph of the so-called fact-check. Yet, three paragraphs later, he conceded that the Biden administration itself identified up to $521 billion wasted on fraud. 

“The federal Government Accountability Office estimated last year, before the creation of DOGE, that the government loses $233 billion to $521 billion a year to fraud,” the reporter wrote, citing an October 2024 GAO report to Congress. At the time, Biden was president. 

Distorting Trump’s comments about identifying fraud rather than cutting it, Nehamas added, “But it is unclear whether any of the Trump administration cuts announced thus far were canceled payments for fraudulent services.” 

CNN had a similar fact-check fiasco in trying to comment Trump’s assertion that $8 million in taxpayer money has been spent on “making mice transgender.” CNN initially called that claim “false,” only to later retract that rating and say that the claim “needs context.”

The GAO had previously issued a list of anti-fraud measures the government should implement to curb this massive waste of taxpayer dollars. 

Among their recommendations: 

  • Designating agencies distributing more than $100 million as being “susceptible” fraud. 
  • Reinstating a risk management requirement in annual reports. 
  • Establishing fraud analytics systems. 
  • Implementing internal control and data sharing plans.
     
Copyright 2024. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
That Dem Who Heckled Trump’s Speech? He Was Once Accused of Sexual Assault
Next article
Trump DOJ Will Argue for Expanding Surveillance Power in ‘Tower Dumps’ Case

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

LATEST NEWS

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR CATEGORY

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2023 HeadlineUSA.com