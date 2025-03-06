Quantcast
Thursday, March 6, 2025

Trump DOJ Will Argue for Expanding Surveillance Power in ‘Tower Dumps’ Case

Pam Bondi’s DOJ is gearing up to carry out a major power grab...

Posted by Jose Nino
Government surveillance
Government surveillance / IMAGE: ChatGPT

(José Niño, Headline USA) Despite promising to protect civil liberties such as free speech, the Trump administration is gearing up to expand the government’s domestic surveillance powers. 

This past Tuesday, prosecutors at the Justice Department filed a motion to appeal a federal judge’s order that ruled so-called “tower dumps” are unconstitutional. 

Tower dumps refer to a technique law enforcement uses to gather large batches of data to discover alleged criminal activity. 

This issue stems from a recent case in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Mississippi, where U.S. Magistrate Judge Andrew Harris declined to issue search warrants for tower dumps on Feb.  21, 2025.

According to a recent report by judicial news website Court Watch, Harris ruled that this technique violates the Fourth Amendment’s protections against unreasonable searches and seizures. 

Originally, the FBI submitted four sealed search warrants for the tower dump’s data. This move was part of a probe into an unnamed violent gang implicated in several shootings and cases of car theft. 

On multiple occasions, U.S. Magistrate Judge Andrew Harris refused to authorize the search warrants. Judge Harris stood his ground even after the DOJ published a memorandum to make their position clear. The DOJ also held a conference call with Judge Harris to touch on some of his concerns, to little avail.

Judge Harris’ order was significant because it was the first case where a judge ruled against law enforcement agencies’ use of tower dumps. The order in question broadened the scope of an August ruling in a federal appeals court, which determined the use of a geofence warrant — wherein law enforcement submits a request to Google to provide the location data of phones at a particular location  — was unconstitutional.

In his original ruling, Harris wrote, “The Government is essentially asking the Court to allow it access to an entire haystack because it may contain a needle…The Fourth Amendment does not permit law enforcement to rummage through troves of data and themselves determine the existence of probable cause to support the seizure of that data.” 

The prosecutors wrote in their motion, in anticipation of an appeal, that “the matter before this Court involves a rather novel issue that has not been directly or specifically addressed by this Court or the Fifth Circuit.” 

The Justice Department’s decision to appeal this ruling underscores the ongoing debate between law enforcement’s operational needs and privacy rights in the digital era. This case could establish a new precedent for how law enforcement agencies obtain and use cell tower data in criminal investigations. 

José Niño is the deputy editor of Headline USA. Follow him at x.com/JoseAlNino

Copyright 2024. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
Mainstream Outlets Try to Debunk Trump’s Fraud Comments, Only to Admit He’s Right
Next article
Trump Admin. Moves to Abolish Another Foreign Aid Group

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

LATEST NEWS

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR CATEGORY

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2023 HeadlineUSA.com