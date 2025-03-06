That Dem Who Heckled Trump’s Speech? He Was Once Accused of Sexual Assault

(Luis Cornelio, Headline USA) Rep. Al Green, D-Texas, may have disrupted President Donald Trump’s joint address to Congress on Tuesday out of supposed moral conviction and conscience—but years ago, his own morality was questioned when he was accused of sexual assault by a former staffer.

Green, a longtime member of Congress and attorney, was accused in 2007 of sexually assaulting his former district director Lucinda Daniels. She later filed a $1.8 million workplace discrimination lawsuit against him and said the alleged assault occurred at her home.

“He sexually assaulted her, she did not give consent,” Daniels’s attorney, Chip Lewis, allegedly said in 2008. “He tried to pursue a romantic relationship after that, she spurned his advances.”

Green dismissed the allegations as false, but he acknowledged having a consensual “romantic encounter” with Daniels.

Green countered Daniels’s claims by suing her for extortion. He claimed Daniels was a drug addict who had sought money from him before going public with the allegations.

“Green has done nothing wrong and refuses to pay ‘hush money’ just for political expediency. Green will not be extorted or blackmailed by Daniels,” his attorneys argued in the 2008 lawsuit.

“He will not be the victim of a shakedown by Daniels and her agents. Green demands vindication of his actions and now sues Daniels for declaratory judgment relief relating to her workplace allegations and her quest for money,” the attorneys added.

The lawsuits were eventually dropped, with both parties calling themselves “friends.”

“In the present climate, we wish to jointly quiet any curious minds about our former and present relationship with one another,” Green and Daniels announced in a joint statement.

They added, “We are friends, and have long been friends. At an unfortunate time in our lives, when both of our feelings were hurt, we hastily made allegations against one another that have been absolutely resolved.”

Daniels appears to have passed away in 2021. A Facebook page under her name listed her past employment as district director and counsel in the House of Representatives—the same position cited in Green’s lawsuit.

Fast forward to 2025, and Green is back in the spotlight after being removed from the House Chamber for heckling Trump’s historic speech. He defended his outburst as a “conscious” obligation.