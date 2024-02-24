Google Grapples w/ Anti-Semitism, Finds ‘Kill All Jews’ on Bathroom Walls

(Dmytro “Henry” Aleksandrov, Headline USA) Google has grappled with several incidents of anti-Semitism in recent months, among which were the words “kill all Jews” that were found written on a bathroom wall inside the company’s offices and a Jewish employee being assaulted by anti-Israel protesters on one of Google’s campuses.

The company’s internal emails that were discovered by the Daily Wire showed an uproar last week by a group of Jewish Google employees that call themselves “Jewglers” after the words “Free Palestine Kill All Jews” were seen scribbled on a flier inside Google’s Chelsea office in New York City in November 2023.

In addition to that, on Feb. 13, 2024, the leadership of the Jewish employee group informed fellow members that a Jewish employee was assaulted when attempting to take a photo of someone who was handing out flyers for a pro-Palestinian protest inside Google’s London office, the news source added.

“The Jewgler attempted to photograph the person handing out the flyers in order to report them to security. At that point, the Jewgler was physically assaulted. He was mildly injured,” the email said.

The incidents were confirmed by a Google spokeswoman and internal investigations were launched. The company also said that action was taken against people who “violated our workplace policies.”

“We take all concerns raised very seriously and investigate them thoroughly and consistently. We’ve absolutely taken action over the last few months against people who’ve violated our workplace policies,” the spokeswoman said.

Google also provided the email that was sent to all employees about what happened in New York City. In the email, Google said that the New York Police Department was contacted about the “obviously vile” message and an internal investigation was launched.

“I can’t promise we’ll find the person, but it will not be for lack of effort,” the company said while adding that “it’s not clear whether this was done by a Google employee, a member of our extended workforce, a guest or a visitor.”