Wednesday, October 1, 2025

NY Gives CDL to ‘Immigrant’ Listed as ‘No Name Given’

'This commercial driver’s license was issued in accordance with all proper procedures...'

Posted by Luis Cornelio
A self-driving tractor trailer maneuvers around a test track in Pittsburgh, Thursday, March 14, 2024. The truck, outfitted with 25 laser, radar and camera sensors, is owned by Pittsburgh-based Aurora Innovation Inc. Late this year, Aurora plans to start hauling freight on Interstate 45 between the Dallas and Houston areas with 20 driverless trucks. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

(Luis CornelioHeadline USA) The New York Department of Motor Vehicles came under fire Tuesday after reports revealed it had issued a commercial driver’s license to an immigrant without requiring his official name. 

The individual is supposedly in the U.S. under a lawful work authorization order. However, his NY CDL controversially states “No Name Given” instead of listing his first and last names. 

The card is marked as “limited-term,” though it was issued on April 14, 2025, and is set to expire May 26, 2028 — nearly three years later. 

NY DMV spokesperson Walter McLure told the New York Post that the identification was authentic. 

“This commercial driver’s license was issued in accordance with all proper procedures, including verification of the individual’s identity through federally issued documentation,” McLure claimed in a statement. 

He added the individual had lawful status through an employment authorization. 

His license was “issued consistent with federal guidelines,” McLure continued, elaborating further: “It is not uncommon for individuals from other countries to have only one name.” 

The license came to light after the man was caught up in a raid that nabbed 125 illegal immigrants in Oklahoma, according to Gov. Kevin Stitt. 

“If New York wants to hand out CDLs to illegal immigrants with ‘No Name Given,’ that’s on them. The moment they cross into Oklahoma, they answer to our laws,” Stitt wrote on X. 

The NY DMV confirmed it was able to identify that Stitt was referring to the same individual based on non-redacted information. 

The revelation also follows a DOJ lawsuit against Gov. Kathy Hochul’s administration for issuing driver’s licenses to illegal immigrants. 

Copyright 2025. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
NIH Still Conducting Fauci’s Horrific Dog Torture Experiments

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

LATEST NEWS

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR CATEGORY

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2025 HeadlineUSA.com