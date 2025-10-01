NY Gives CDL to ‘Immigrant’ Listed as ‘No Name Given’

(Luis Cornelio, Headline USA) The New York Department of Motor Vehicles came under fire Tuesday after reports revealed it had issued a commercial driver’s license to an immigrant without requiring his official name.

The individual is supposedly in the U.S. under a lawful work authorization order. However, his NY CDL controversially states “No Name Given” instead of listing his first and last names.

The card is marked as “limited-term,” though it was issued on April 14, 2025, and is set to expire May 26, 2028 — nearly three years later.

NY DMV spokesperson Walter McLure told the New York Post that the identification was authentic.

“This commercial driver’s license was issued in accordance with all proper procedures, including verification of the individual’s identity through federally issued documentation,” McLure claimed in a statement.

He added the individual had lawful status through an employment authorization.

His license was “issued consistent with federal guidelines,” McLure continued, elaborating further: “It is not uncommon for individuals from other countries to have only one name.”

The license came to light after the man was caught up in a raid that nabbed 125 illegal immigrants in Oklahoma, according to Gov. Kevin Stitt.

“If New York wants to hand out CDLs to illegal immigrants with ‘No Name Given,’ that’s on them. The moment they cross into Oklahoma, they answer to our laws,” Stitt wrote on X.

If New York wants to hand out CDLs to illegal immigrants with “No Name Given,” that’s on them. The moment they cross into Oklahoma, they answer to our laws. OHP performed an enforcement action along I-40 and apprehended 125 illegal immigrants. This is keeping Oklahomans safe. pic.twitter.com/kNspThTk4E — Governor Kevin Stitt (@GovStitt) September 29, 2025

The NY DMV confirmed it was able to identify that Stitt was referring to the same individual based on non-redacted information.

The revelation also follows a DOJ lawsuit against Gov. Kathy Hochul’s administration for issuing driver’s licenses to illegal immigrants.