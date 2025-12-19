Friday, December 19, 2025

November Inflation at 2.7%, Lower than Expected

Posted by Headline USA Editor
Inflation, Currency Debasement, and the Illusion of Stability

(Andrew Rice, The Center Square)  Consumer prices rose by 0.2% in the two month period between September and November.

In the past 12 months, overall prices rose by 2.7%, which marks a slowdown from 3% reported in September, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Due to the federal government shutdown, BLS did not collect survey data in October. Instead, BLS retroactively acquired nonsurvey data from October and resumed its data collection efforts on Nov. 14, after the government reopened.

The index for shelter rose by 0.2% and the energy index rose by 1.1% over the two month period ending in November. Food prices increased by 0.1% during the same two-month period.

The inflation index for energy prices over the past 12-months rose by 4.2%. Over the past 12 months, gasoline prices increased by 0.9%; fuel oil rose by 11.3%; natural gas rose by 9.1%; electricity increased by 6.9%.

Overall food prices increased by 2.6% over the last year with meats, poultry, fish and eggs rising by 4.87%; nonalcoholic beverages increased 4.3%; cereals and bakery products increased 1.9%; and fruit and vegetables rose 0.1%. Dairy and “related products” saw a decrease of 1.6% over the same 12-month period.

Heather Long, chief economist at Navy Federal, said inflation came in lower than expected in November.

“It’s hard to read too much into the data given how much the shutdown impacted data collection,” Long said in a social media post Thursday.

In an address to the nation Wednesday night, President Donald Trump said “inflation is stopped.”

Trump said if prices haven’t fallen, they will soon.

“Prices on electricity and everything else will fall dramatically,” Trump said.

In June 2022, the United States experienced a 40-year peak of inflation at 9.1%. It has fallen since then and remained around 3% over the last several months.

Copyright 2025. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
Reports: A Homeless Man, Not the FBI, Solved the Brown University Shooting
Next article
Report: Charlie Kirk Was Supposed to be JD Vance’s Vice President

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

LATEST NEWS

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR CATEGORY

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2025 HeadlineUSA.com