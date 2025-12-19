Friday, December 19, 2025

Report: Charlie Kirk Was Supposed to be JD Vance’s Vice President

'The whole gig was, it was going to be JD Vance and Charlie for the eight years after Trump, and the next eight years after that it was going to be Charlie and probably Don Jr...'

Posted by Ken Silva
Charlie Kirk
Conservative activist Charlie Kirk takes the stage before a rally held by the Nebraska Republican Party calling on Nebraska to switch to a winner-take-all method of awarding Electoral College votes in Omaha, Neb. / PHOTO: AP

(Ken Silva, Headline USA) The Daily Mail reported Thursday that there were plans in the works for conservative activist Charlie Kirk to become JD Vance’s running mate in the 2028 presidential election before Kirk was assassinated on Sept. 10.

Citing a “confidante of Donald Trump,” the Daily Mail also reported that there were plans for Donald Trump Jr. to become Kirk’s vice president after eight years of Vance.

“The whole gig was, it was going to be JD Vance and Charlie for the eight years after Trump, and the next eight years after that it was going to be Charlie and probably Don Jr.,” Turning Point USA board member Mike Miller reportedly told the Daily Mail.

“But I’m not going to go into private conversations about that,” he added. “JD Vance is a very capable and competent man. Charlie introduced him to Trump.”

Meanwhile, Kirk’s widow, Erika Kirk, has endorsed Vance for the 2028 race. She made the endorsement at the opening of TPUSA’s America Fest annual conference Thursday night.

“We are going to get my husband’s friend JD Vance elected,” she said to thunderous applause.

Kirk was killed at a Utah Valley University event while debating mass shooting statistics. A 22-year-old named Tyler Robinson allegedly scaled a nearby rooftop and shot him with a .30-06 rifle from about 200 yards away.

Robinson was arrested about 33 hours later thanks to his family turning him in. He’s yet to enter a plea. His next court hearing is in January.

Ken Silva is the editor of Headline USA. Follow him at x.com/jd_cashless.

