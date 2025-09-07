Saturday, September 6, 2025

‘Not Satire’: Austin Ripped Apart over New Logo

Posted by Luis Cornelio
City of Austin Logo
City of Austin / IMAGE: X

(Luis Cornelio, Headline USA) The local government of Austin, Texas, came under fire on Thursday after releasing what critics described as a “woke” new logo for the city.

The new logo, seemingly inspired by Arby’s logo, purportedly depicts the city’s hills, rivers and bridges in the shape of two A’s—one blue, the other green. Beneath the roller-coaster-like A’s, the name “Austin” is visible.

The relatively flat new design replaces the old city logo, created nearly 200 years ago when Austin was founded.

The original logo featured a coat of arms-style design in red, white and blue, honoring the American and Texas flags.

On top of a shield sat the Austin legislature, topped by a cross and surrounded by large golden eagle wings. The shield also featured a Lamp of Knowledge above red and white stripes.

The Austin City Council voted to update the logo in 2018 to make city departments more cohesive. The new logo will officially launch on Oct. 1.

Police, fire, and emergency departments are exempt from the redesign.

The city paid brand management company TKO, which describes itself as “minority-owned,” along with design consultant Pentagram. An artist named DJ Stout also worked on the design.

DJ Stout defended the logo in an interview with Fast Company, suggesting that designs honoring Texas and American culture often turned off local residents. Austin is a reliably blue city.

“However, just from showing these to lots of different groups, audiences felt that anything that smacked of state government did not fit the personality and the attitude of people who live in Austin,” Stout said. “Austin is a little liberal island, politically.”

