Dearborn Heights Mayor Walks Back Arabic Insignia on Police Uniforms

Posted by Luis Cornelio
Dearborn Heights Logo
Dearborn Heights / IMAGE: X

(Luis Cornelio, Headline USA) Dearborn Heights Mayor Bill Bazzi blasted his own police department on Friday for updating its logo to include an Arabic translation of the agency’s name.

The Dearborn Heights Police Department published the controversial logo on Facebook a day earlier, claiming it was optional for officers who wanted the department’s name to appear in Arabic.

Approximately 39 percent of the city’s population is Middle Eastern or North African. Dearborn, an adjacent city, has a population of roughly 55 percent of the same ethnicity, Fox2 Detroit reported.

Bazzi—nominated by President Trump to be U.S. Ambassador to Tunisia—wrote on the police department’s Facebook page that the logo was unauthorized and should have never been released.

“Should efforts like this be formally undertaken to make any changes to the Police uniform, it is our goal to include multiple PD stakeholders for a larger conversation, to ensure all are included in the discussion,” Bazzi wrote.

“As we are one PD, each individual’s uniform represents the DHPD as a whole, and therefore merits the review and input of all,” he added.

The mayor said the proposed patch was only an idea and that it “should NOT have been presented as an official prototype.”

On X, officials blasted the department, calling the Arabic logo part of a broader effort to erase American culture.

