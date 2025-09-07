Soyboy Harry Sisson Reportedly Goes Full 2A as Trump Threatens Trans Gun Rights

(Ben Sellers, Headline USA) President Donald Trump reportedly trolled Democrats into fighting against each other—and even arguing in favor of the Second Amendment—after another act of transgender terrorism last week fueled the typical calls from the Left for more gun control.

In response to the craven attack on children praying in a Minneapolis Catholic school chapel on the first day of class—killing two and leaving 18 injured—Trump floated the possibility of banning guns for transgender people, whose dysphoria would constitute, in theory, as a sign of mental illness in areas that rely on red-flag laws.

The killer, Robert “Robin” Westman, left behind ample evidence to indicate that he had sociopathic tendencies, in addition to having conflicting thoughts about his gender identity.

Sources within the Justice Department told The Daily Wire that the disturbing pattern of mass shootings committed by transgender and nonbinary assailants had led Trump officials to consider ways of implementing a narrowly tailored ban in response.

“Under Attorney General Bondi’s leadership this Department of Justice is actively considering a range of options to prevent mentally unstable individuals from committing acts of violence, especially at schools,” a DOJ spokesman said.

While the strategy would seem unlikely to come to fruition due to the slippery legal slope it would create, some outlets, such as the New York Post said it was feasible under the current set of rules and recent executive orders from Trump.

The suggestion left several Democrat social-media “influencers” in a tizzy as they grasped at straws to get their messaging in sync.

At a virtual meeting this afternoon lasting just over two hours—attended by Democrat Party influencers Olivia Julianna, Harry Sisson, JoJo From Jerz, Aaron Parnas, Micah Erfan, and others—the mood was one of panic and disarray over how to respond to reports that Trump’s DOJ is… pic.twitter.com/17iMZH6pt4 — Bad Hombre (@joma_gc) September 4, 2025

“[T]he mood was one of panic and disarray over how to respond to reports that Trump’s DOJ is exploring a gun ban for individuals with gender dysphoria,” wrote the pro-MAGA X influencer “Bad Hombre” (@joma_gc). “According to a source familiar with the discussions, members were sharply divided on messaging.”

Among those present were Harry Sisson, Aaron Parnas, Micah Erfan and Democrats’ former ambassador to male voters, Olivia Julianna, as well as Joanne “JoJoFromJerz” Carducci.

Several were identified as paid campaign ambassadors during the presidential runs of Joe Biden and Kamala Harris, and they are likely still to be receiving some $8,000 a month in dark-money kickbacks to post far-left talking points.

JUST IN: Olivia Julianna, failed former DNC male youth outreach coordinator, is facing backlash from her own followers after revelations that she pocketed $8,000 a month from dark money group Sixteen Thirty Fund to push scripted talking points. pic.twitter.com/AniJ81VeSm — Bad Hombre (@joma_gc) August 28, 2025

Unfortunately, the so-called influencers struggled during the recent teleconference to get on message, with Sisson and Erfan demanding transgender citizens have their gun rights preserved and others taking a “pragmatic approach.”

It is unclear whether the latter position supported a gun-control carve-out for transgenders due to their “special need” for self-defense, or if they were willing to concede that the threat posed by transgender shooters warranted additional restrictions.

What is clear, however, according to the “Bad Hombre” source, is that things grew heated.

“At several points, tensions flared and the discussion grew heated,” said the post. “JoJo lashed out at Sisson, calling him an ‘insensitive a-hole’ in light of the recent shooting.”

With no agreement having been reached, the DNC propagandists were only able to agree that the best approach would be to deflect back to safer territory.

“By the end of the call, the consensus was to sidestep the issue altogether for now—shifting focus to attacking RFK Jr. and pivoting the conversation toward Epstein when pressed,” wrote Bad Hombre.

The proposal echoes other outside-the-box strategies that the Trump administration has taken to deflate Democrat attacks by using their own rhetoric and weapons against them.

However, it has made some strict constitutionalists—including Rep. Thomas Massie, R-Ky.—uneasy since, like many of the Democratic ploys it mimics, the trans ban presents a short-term solution without considering the long-term implications, including collateral damage to the U.S. Constitution.

Massie echoed a critical tweet from the Gun Owners of America, both pointing out that any ban on gun ownership is an infringement on civil liberties.

I oppose all gun bans as well. https://t.co/ABsqKyWkGn — Thomas Massie for Congress (@MassieforKY) September 4, 2025

Likewise, conservatives have long argued that laws regulating and restricting gun ownership, while punitive to law-abiding citizens, have proven ineffective in preventing those determined to commit acts of mass violence and are likely to remain so given the ease with which a psychotic individual may mask his or her gender dysphoria.

Talk about timing: The FBI released more of the writings from Nashville trans shooter Audrey Hale, who slaughtered Christian children in 2023.

Here, she promised to commit a shooting "before the gun laws are restricted." https://t.co/3ActCZRPWf pic.twitter.com/4ZvJrPGOgL — Ken Silva (@JD_Cashless) September 5, 2025

