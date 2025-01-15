Quantcast
Tuesday, January 14, 2025

No Regrets: Karen Bass Doubles Down on Ghana Trip as LA Burnt

'Do you owe citizens an apology for being absent...?'

Posted by Luis Cornelio

(Luis CornelioHeadline USA) Embattled Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass emphatically said Tuesday she did not regret traveling abroad in the days before the wildfires ravaged the Los Angeles area. 

Bass, a Democrat and former congresswoman, had drawn widespread criticism and public condemnation for traveling to Ghana despite alerts from officials that the wildfires posed a grave danger to her city. 

Bass took the trip, funded by U.S. taxpayers, at the request of the Biden-Harris administration to represent the U.S. in the inauguration of Ghana President John Mahama. It’s not immediately clear what purpose the mayor served on this trip.  

A CBS News reporter asked Bass if she would have taken the trip in retrospect. Bass tried to evade the question before abruptly shouting, “No!” 

“You know, I am going to focus today on what we…No!” Bass began as the reporter interrupted. She then walked away as reporters shouted more questions. 

This wasn’t the first time Bass faced tough questions. While waiting in Ghana for a military plane to return to the U.S., Sky News’s David Blevins pressed her on the trip. 

“Do you owe citizens an apology for being absent while their homes were burning? Do you regret cutting the Fire Department by millions of dollars, madam mayor? Have you nothing to say today?” Blevins asked as Bass stood in silence. 

The video went viral, with many criticizing what they viewed as Bass’s failure as an elected official. 

The Bass administration has faced scathing rebuke for the disastrous handling of the wildfires, which have claimed at least 23 lives. 

AccuWeather estimates the damage and economic loss could exceed $250 billion. The relentless fires have destroyed over 12,300 homes and other structures, 

According to the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection, the fires have also scorched over 40,644 acres of land.

Copyright 2024. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
Starbucks Reverses Free Bathroom Policy

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

LATEST NEWS

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR CATEGORY

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2023 HeadlineUSA.com