Nikki Haley May Join Trump Campaign Trail in Final Days Before Election

(Luis Cornelio, Headline USA) Nikki Haley, the former Republican presidential candidate and former UN Ambassador, may be considering joining President Donald Trump on the campaign trail just weeks before the November presidential election.

The Trump campaign is reportedly in talks with Haley to discuss strategies to boost Trump’s support among Republican voters, The Bulwark reported Thursday.

One possibility being floated is a town hall event featuring Haley and Trump, potentially airing on Fox News.

“Trump and his campaign are also keenly aware that Vice President Kamala Harris’s campaign has taken steps to court Haley voters,” the outlet reported.

“The vice president’s team launched Republicans for Harris two months ago, it has hired a National Republican Engagement Director, and on Wednesday, it showcased the support of more than a hundred Republicans at an event in Pennsylvania,” The Bulwark added.

These discussions follow Haley’s recent endorsement of Trump, despite her running against him in the 2024 Republican primaries.

“I’ll start by making one thing perfectly clear, Donald Trump has my strong endorsement, period. Our country is at a critical moment,” Haley said in a speech at the Republican National Convention in July. “We have a choice to make.”

This endorsement came after Trump hinted that Haley could potentially join his team “in some form.”

🚨🇺🇸TRUMP: HALEY WILL BE ON OUR TEAM "Well, I think she's gonna be on our team because we have a lot of the same ideas, the same thoughts. I appreciated what she said; you know, we had a nasty campaign. It was pretty nasty. But she's a very capable person, and I'm sure she's… pic.twitter.com/Z5q1Pde0Wv — Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) May 24, 2024

While some MAGA backers welcomed Haley’s endorsement as a sign of unity, others remain cautious about the prospect of Haley playing a larger role in a possible second Trump administration.

Among other anti-MAGA positions, Haley has endorsed escalating U.S. involvement in the wars in Ukraine and the Middle East, removing caps on American corporations hiring foreign workers, and removing anonymity from the internet.

My personal opinion. I do not trust Nikki Haley. She betrayed President Trump. She lied to President Trump. She’s an opportunist. She does not believe in MAGA. I welcome her vote but nothing more. https://t.co/KaTimfuCuo — LeoTerrell (@TheLeoTerrell) October 19, 2024

Of course. We need her and everyone we can get. She’s an important voice. https://t.co/rNFKRDVVFZ — Richard Grenell (@RichardGrenell) October 19, 2024

Haley’s foreign policy positions often differ from the America First stance that dominates the MAGA movement and Trump’s second-term agenda.

Despite those differences, Trump appointed her as his ambassador to the U.N., a position she held from January 2017 through December 2018.

Haley currently hosts a podcast on SiriusXM and serves as chair of national security and foreign policy at the Hudson Institute.