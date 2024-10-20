Kamala Harris Affirms Genocide Claims as ‘Real’

(Luis Cornelio, Headline USA) Vice President Kamala Harris concurred with a pro-Palestinian heckler’s claims that Israel is committing genocide in the Gaza Strip, signaling support for the radical far-left’s rhetoric on the Middle East unrest.

The heckler interrupted Harris’s speech at the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee on Thursday, shouting, “Billions of dollars funding genocide! Billions of dollars funding genocide!” as he recorded the disruption.

Appearing annoyed by the interruption, Harris responded, “You know what? I respect your right to speak. I’m speaking right now. I know what you’re speaking of.”

The heckler persisted, asking, “What is it? … What about the genocide?”

Harris replied, “I want the ceasefire. I want the war to end, and I respect your right to speak but I am speaking right now.”

The man continued walking toward Harris as he was being escorted, whining she “was not speaking about genocide right now.”

He added, “What about genocide? Billions of dollars! 42,000 people dead. 19,000 children are dead. 19,000 children are dead and you won’t call it a genocide.”

A separate video captured Harris affirming that the grievances raised by the heckler were “real.”

“So, listen—what he’s talking about is real, so, that’s not the subject that I came to discuss here but it’s real and I respect his voice,” Harris said.

Harris appeared to validate the disputed narrative from leftist groups about what is transpiring in the Gaza Strip, where Israel is engaged in military operations against Hamas, a foreign terrorist organization.

Israel responded by entering Gaza to purportedly eliminate Hamas and rescue the hostages—but instead they’ve killed thousands of women and children.

Estimates of how many civilians have died in Gaza remain contested. Watchdog groups claim that over 41,000 people have died because of Israel’s military operations. According to antiwar.com, 99 American healthcare workers who have volunteered in Gaza recently estimated in an open letter to Biden and Harris that “over 118,00 Palestinians have been killed in Gaza over the past year, a toll that includes indirect deaths caused by the Israeli siege, such as starvation and disease.”

Despite Harris’s sympathetic remarks towards Palestine, she continues to endorse sending billions of dollars in aid to Israel.