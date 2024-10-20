Gov’t Incompetence on Display w/ Border Patrol Video of 14 Agents Passing 1 Log

(Luis Cornelio, Headline USA) The Biden-Harris administration released a video boasting of its disaster recovery efforts, but many were baffled as the video seemed to expose an inefficient cleanup process.

U.S. Customs and Border Patrol posted a clip showing 14 agents passing to each other what appeared to be a tree log several dozen feet, all in part of the agency’s effort to clear debris from a backyard.

“The safety of the American people is our top priority,” CBP captioned the video on X, garnering over 21.9 million views.

Along with our partners at @FEMA, we will continue with disaster recovery as a result of Hurricane Milton. The safety of the American people is our top priority. pic.twitter.com/l8NfS8dPlc — CBP (@CBP) October 17, 2024

Critics quickly noticed the apparent waste of federal tax dollars for a task that a contractor or two workers could have handled

Tech mogul Vivek Ramaswamy was among the critics: “This video is an artistic depiction of how government agencies work: mostly good-hearted individual Americans, working in a badly over-bloated bureaucracy, that inevitably costs way more than the benefit it produces,” he wrote.

Daily Wire podcast host Matt Walsh shared similar remarks, writing, “I can’t imagine a better illustration of government inefficiency than this video.”

“My favorite is the guy on the left, whose job is apparently to stand and observe the log chain,” he added, referring to an agent who did not receive the log.

Twitter page “Amuse” echoed these sentiments, writing, “The people are good but the leadership is rotten. Why are border patrol workers not on the border dealing with that particular humanitarian crisis?”

One user suggested a single person could load a dozen logs into a wheelbarrow and transport them to the curb.

Trending Politics co-founder Collin Rugg estimated the effort cost taxpayers $1 million.

“Elon wasn’t kidding. There is a ton of fat to trim in the federal government,” Rugg added, referring to Musk’s Department of Government Efficiency.

Headline USA reached out to CBP, but a response was unlikely since this piece was drafted early Sunday morning.