Friday, May 24, 2024

Strategic Move? Trump Says Haley Could Join Team ‘in Some Form’

'I think she’s going to be on our team, because we have a lot of the same ideas, the same thoughts...'

Posted by Luis Cornelio
Nikki Haley
Nikki Haley / IMAGE: WCNC via YouTube

(Luis CornelioHeadline USAFormer President Donald Trump has hinted at the possible announcement of his running mate, while also praising his former U.N. ambassador and one-time rival, Nikki Haley.

Earlier this week, Haley announced she would be voting for Trump and described President Joe Biden as a “catastrophe.” These remarks stand in contrast to her previous negative comments about Trump. 

During a massive rally in the Bronx on Thursday, Trump was asked about Haley’s recent statements. 

“I’m sure those were welcomed remarks for you, but it also left many people wondering, is there room for her on your team or better yet your ticket?” a reporter inquired.

Trump responded, “Well, I think she’s going to be on our team, because we have a lot of the same ideas, the same thoughts. I appreciate what she said.” 

Emphasizing the 2024 campaign, Trump added, “We had a very nasty campaign, but she’s a very capable person, and I’m sure she’s going to be on our team in some form— absolutely.”

This exchange of positive remarks between Haley and Trump comes as the former president positions himself as the leading candidate for the 2024 election. 

In the past, Haley described Trump as “totally unhinged,” among other critical remarks. But in response, Trump has called her a “birdbrain.” 

Regarding his potential running mate, Trump, according to the New York Post, said he would announce his choice “sometime during the convention.” 

He added, “We have many people who would do a fantastic job.” 

