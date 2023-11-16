Quantcast
Friday, November 17, 2023

Nikki Haley Doubles Down on Verification for All Social-Media Users

'I don't mind anonymous American people having free speech. What I don't like is anonymous Russians and Chinese and Iranians having free speech...'

Posted by Contributing Author

(Headline USA) GOP presidential candidate Nikki Haley doubled down on a policy proposal to require all social media users to verify their identities, claiming anonymous accounts are a “national security” concern, CNN reported.

“Every person on social media should be verified, by their name,” Haley said during an interview with Fox News.

“That’s—first of all, it’s a national security threat. When you do that, all of a sudden, people have to stand by what they say,” she continued. “And it gets rid of the Russian bots, the Iranian bots and the Chinese bots.”

Haley’s fellow Republicans immediately blasted the proposal, calling it Orwellian

“You know who were anonymous writers back in the day? Alexander Hamilton, John Jay, and James Madison when they wrote the Federalist Papers,” tweeted Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, who is also vying for the 2024 Republican nomination.

“They were not ‘national security threats,’ nor are the many conservative Americans across the country who exercise their Constitutional right to voice their opinions without fear of being harassed or canceled by the school they go to or the company they work for,” he added.

Vivek Ramaswamy, another GOP presidential contender, called Haley’s comments “disgusting.”

However, she continued to defend the policy through multiple interviews. In a follow-up with the Ruthless podcast hosts, Haley again said of social media sites: “They need to verify every single person on their outlet, and I want it by name.”

When one of the hosts pressed Haley on whether she believes people shouldn’t be able to tweet anonymously, Haley said, “Do I think life would be more civil if we were able to do that? Yes. You should stand by what you say.”

But on Wednesday morning, Haley appeared to have added a caveat to her requirement: “I don’t mind anonymous American people having free speech,” she told CNBC. “What I don’t like is anonymous Russians and Chinese and Iranians having free speech.”

Copyright 2023. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner without the permission of the copyright owner. To inquire about licensing content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
Does Impending Truce Signal End of Ukraine Swindle, or Beginning?
Next article
Tlaib Part of Secret Social Media Group that Praised Hamas Attack

TRENDING NOW

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2023 HeadlineUSA.com