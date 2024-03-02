Biden Covered Up Info about Iranian Assassination Plots

(Dmytro “Henry” Aleksandrov, Headline USA) A lawmaker on the Senate Foreign Relations Committee claimed that the Biden administration suppressed information about Iran’s efforts to assassinate U.S. officials so that neither Congress nor the American public would know about it.

“What Americans don’t know is that the Biden administration has gone to great lengths to hide the extent and persistence of those threats” from Iran, Sen. Ted Cruz, R–Texas, said during a Feb. 28, 2024, Senate hearing on Tehran’s network of terror proxies, according to the Washington Free Beacon.

Among those threats are active plots to assassinate former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and other top U.S. officials.

Cruz then added that the administration has been “abusing the classification system” to make sure that these plots could not be discussed in a public setting.

“They find public discussion of Iran’s aggression politically inconvenient because it gets in the way of their appeasement of the regime,” he said.

The Trump administration’s Iran envoy, Brian Hook, is one of the former American officials whom Iran wants to see dead, which forced him to have around-the-clock security.

Despite that the administration is required to notify Congress about threats to former officials, it “took the unprecedented step” last year to classify this notification to ensure the information did not become public, Cruz said.

Hook thanked Congress for funding a security detail “that provides protection for [him] and [his] family” even though he doesn’t work for the government anymore.

“I wish we were in a place that it was not necessary, but that is where we are,” he said, indicating that the threats against him are still active.

The administration allowed these assassination plots to continue through a soft approach to Tehran that gave the regime more than $100 billion in recent years.

“It is completely unacceptable that the current administration has flowed $100 billion to a regime that is actively trying to murder former senior U.S. officials,” Cruz said.