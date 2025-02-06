Newsom Flies to D.C. Seeking Wildfire Relief after Calif. Passes His ‘Trump-Proofing’ Bills

(Kenneth Schrupp, The Center Square) California Gov. Gavin Newsom is visiting President Donald Trump in Washington, D.C. to seek wildfire relief funding just after the state legislature passed bills to fund lawsuits against the Trump administration and deportation defense of illegal immigrants in a Newsom-called “Trump-proofing” special session.

Trump has said he supports placing conditions on California wildfire aid, including the adoption of voter identification laws and better water management, and announced that he is seeking a federal investigation into the state’s high speed rail program.

“I want to see two things in Los Angeles. Voter ID, so that the people have a chance to vote, and I want to see the water be released and come down into Los Angeles and throughout the state,” said Trump while visiting North Carolina communities devastated by Hurricane Helene on his way to Southern California.

In response to the coastal Southern California city of Huntington Beach adopting a voter ID requirement for local elections, the California legislature passed a ban on voter ID. While courts upheld Huntington Beach’s law before the new state law took effect, the state has appealed the ruling under the new law.

Speaking at the White House from the Oval Office, Trump also called for an investigation into the state’s high speed rail program, which is now estimated to cost over $100 billion to complete and was noted as being significantly behind schedule in a new state report.

“The train that’s being built between Los Angeles and San Francisco is the worst-managed project I think I’ve ever seen, and I’ve seen some of the worst,” said Trump. “It’s impossible that something could cost that much.”

Newsom signed a $2.5 billion aid package for the Los Angeles area fires, which are estimated to have caused hundreds of billions of dollars in damage, making the fires the costliest natural disaster in American history. Further federal aid could assist with accelerating the removal of debris and rebuilding in the communities ravaged by the wildfires.

“This morning, I met with both Democratic and Republican members of Congress to secure expedited disaster aid to recover and rebuild from the Los Angeles firestorms,” said Newsom in a statement. “Our nation is better off when we hold together and support our fellow Americans in times of crisis.

Before Newsom’s trip, the California Assembly passed $50 million in funding during a Newsom-called “Trump-proofing” special session for lawsuits against the Trump administration and legal aid that largely could go to deportation defense for illegal immigrants, highlighting the tense relationship between the governor and the president.