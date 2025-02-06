U.S. Mint Yanks Bronze Coin that Referred to J6ers as ‘Insurrectionists’

(Ben Sellers, Headline USA) The U.S. Mint confirmed that a controversial coin using a description that referred to Jan. 6 freedom fighters as “insurrectionists” has been officially taken out of circulation after it was exposed by the popular social-media account Libs of TikTok on Tuesday.

The US Mint is selling a January 6th coin when “a mob of insurrectionists forced its way into the U.S. Capitol.” Not a single person has been charged with insurrection. January 6th was not an insurrection. Calling people who went into the Capitol “insurrectionists” is wrong. pic.twitter.com/30Ode7zPnZ — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) February 4, 2025

The commemorative coin had been authorized and first posted on the Mint’s website during the Biden administration, citing a law passed by the Democrat-controlled Congress in August 2021.

It was not immediately clear how long the coin had been available, how many were struck or at what cost to U.S. taxpayers. Headline USA reached out to the Mint for comment and will update with any response.

However, an inquiry on Thursday indicated that the erroneous bronze medallion may soon go the way of the three-legged buffalo or the elusive Trump gold round as a numismatic novelty.

“Please be advised these bronze medals are no longer available,” said the Mint’s reply.

President Donald Trump issued a blanket pardon to some 1,500 political dissidents who were charged by the overzealous Justice Department, led by failed Supreme Court nominee Merrick Garland, with crimes such as “parading on Capitol Grounds.”

While a handful—whose sentences Trump commuted instead of issuing a full pardon—were charged with serious felonies such as “seditious conspiracy” for their communications on social media prior to the 2021 uprising, none were charged with “insurrection.”

That, however, did not stop Democrats from pushing disinformation and waging an extensive lawfare campaign to milk the Jan. 6 skirmish for their own political gain throughout the Biden presidency.

Trump was impeached but ultimately acquitted by the Senate on charges that included “incitement of an insurrection.”

Several Democrat-led states, most notably Colorado, also attempted to use the so-called Insurrection Act of the 14th Amendment to block Trump from the 2024 presidential ballot. However, that effort—waged by activist organizations that may have been publically funded, indirectly, through USAID—was swiftly overruled by the U.S. Supreme Court.

Contrary to Democrat propaganda, no officers with the Capitol Police, D.C. Metro Police or any other responding law-enforcement agencies died as the direct result of the events on Jan. 6.

Capitol Police officer Brian Sicknick, a Trump supporter who died of a stroke in his home later that night, was deemed by the coroner to have perished due to natural causes.

When Republicans regained control of the House of Representatives in 2023, the full release of surveillance video from within the Capitol revealed that several of the responding officers had likely perjured themselves in official testimony before the House Jan. 6 committee and in subsequent cases in the D.C. District Court, lying as to their specific whereabouts and actions during the Capitol breach.

Before leaving office, former President Joe Biden, as one of his last official acts, issued unprecedented preemptive pardons to both the Jan. 6 police officers and the members and staffs of the Jan. 6 committee—the latter of whom were accused of witness tampering and withholding exculpatory information from their Star Chamber probe.

Several of the officers—including David Lazarus, an outspoken activist who served as then-Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s head of security; Harry Dunn, who launched his own failed run for Congress; and Michael Byrd, who was responsible for the homicide of Air Force veteran Ashli Babbitt—have since become household names.

Here's Harry Dunn "sprinting" around the north terrace at 1:25 p.m. to respond to the 'all hands' call from half an hour earlier. Source: https://t.co/FKuUGWINUv https://t.co/x97koNbG3b pic.twitter.com/CWIp82mDH1 — 🇺🇸 (@FreeStateWill) October 10, 2024

The Biden pardons notwithstanding, newly confirmed Attorney General Pam Bondi said Thursday that she planned to open a review of the Jan. 6 cases.

Any officers who formally accepted Biden’s pardon not only tacitly admitted to their own criminal wrongdoing, according to federal law, but also may have waived their Fifth Amendment right to avoid testimony due to self-incrimination.

Dunn has been able to let go of his delusions about the Capitol uprising, going so far as to confront and attempt to intimidate J6 dissident Brandon Fellows this week.

Fellows, who had returned to the scene hoping to gain reentry into America’s so-called Temple of Democracy, reportedly heckled Dunn as he was giving a press conference condemning the Trump pardons.

EARLIER: Former US Capitol Officer Harry Dunn BLOWS UP on J6er and gets embarrassed. pic.twitter.com/OI4gKLnOTE — CJN (@CJNLTD) February 6, 2025

Ben Sellers is the editor emeritus of Headline USA. Follow him at x.com/realbensellers.