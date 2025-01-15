Newsom Expands Special ‘Trump-Proofing’ Session to Include Wildfire Relief Proposal

( ) California Gov. Gavin Newsom is proposing a $2.5 billion wildfire response and recovery package in the ongoing special session of the state Legislature that he had previously called into session for the purpose of “Trump-proofing” California.

Newsom and state legislative leaders have agreed to set aside $50 million to defend California from the incoming Donald Trump administration, with $25 million to fund lawsuits against the incoming Trump administration, and the other $25 million largely for deportation defense of illegal immigrants.

“California is organizing a Marshall Plan to help Los Angeles rebuild faster and stronger—including billions in new and accelerated state funding so we can move faster to deliver for the thousands who’ve lost their homes and livelihoods in these firestorms,” Newsom said in a statement on his proposal.

The $2.5 billion would include $1 billion for emergency response funding “which should be eligible for reimbursement by FEMA for emergency response, cleanup and recovery,” and $1.5 billion for “greater preparedness against the threats of firestorms, windstorms, and other natural disasters.”

On Saturday, the 28 members of the Legislature’s Republican delegation sent a letter to Newsom urging a separate special session on the wildfire and insurance crisis to adopt reforms to stabilize the state’s insurance market and implement wildfire prevention measures.

“California currently spends between $6 billion and $9 billion annually responding to wildfires but the 2024-25 budget allocated only $200 million for prevention efforts,” wrote the legislators.

“Moreover, the potential statewide claims exposure of the California FAIR Plan exceeds $400 billion,” they added. “The heightened wildfire risk threatens to trigger additional insurance rate hikes, impacting all California policyholders and deepening the instability of the state’s insurance market.”

Despite the governor’s proposal to add wildfire response and recovery to the ongoing special session, some Republicans were still unhappy with the issue’s inclusion for what is still a “Trump-proofing” special session.

“I’m encouraged that Governor Newsom heard our calls to take action on the L.A. wildfires in a special session,” said Senate Minority Leader Brian Jones, R-San Diego, in a statement. “However, lumping this emergency response together with a politically motivated special session to sue Trump is unnecessary and, frankly, insulting to those struggling through this disaster.”

Jones said that despite dissatisfaction, “Republicans remain committed to working with our Democrat colleagues to secure wildfire relief and deliver real solutions for all Californians.”

After some Republicans shared concerns that the recovery bill would be combined into the same piece of legislation as “Trump-proofing” measures, the governor’s office clarified that the recovery bill would be its own standalone piece of legislation.

At the national level, U.S. House Speaker Mike Johnson took a less conciliatory approach, telling reporters on Monday that he supported adding conditions to any federal aid to California for the ongoing fire, citing his position that state and local leaders were “derelict in their duty.”