Presidential Hopeful Gavin Newsom Includes $12M for Reparations in Calif. State Budget

(Molly Bruns, Headline USA) Over the weekend, California Gov. Gavin Newsom signed off on the state budget—totaling nearly $298 billion—which included $12 million earmarked for specifically for race-based reparations, according to The Hill.

The state did not release a plan for how it would distribute the reparations money or what organizations may stand to benefit from the payouts.

Although California previously invested in a statewide reparations task force, which met at least 15 times and generated a 500-page report, Newsom had previously declined to endorse the radical proposals it recommended, which totaled more than $800 billion.

The existing allocation is likely to do little more than fund the statewide agencies that would be tasked with determining future reparations payments, setting up a potential landmine for Newsom’s successor after his term ends in January 2027.

State lawmakers may create a new department to administer reparations, and another to identify black families who lost land via eminent domain.

“We often say the budget is a reflection of our values and our priorities, so the fact that there’s any money for reparations should be a reason for celebrating,” said Democrat state Sen. Steven Bradford.

As part of its reparations package, the far-left California state legislature also proposed the writing of a formal apology from white to black Californians.

State Republicans argued against the law, saying that they cannot hold current citizens accountable for actions they did not commit.

“Slavery was a stain on our nation’s history, but I don’t believe it’s fair to try to right the wrongs on the past at the expense of the people today who did nothing wrong,” said James Gallagher, the Republican minority leader of the State Assembly.

“More than a quarter of Californians are immigrants—how can we look at those people, who are struggling as it is, and say it’s on them to make up for something that happened more than 150 years ago?”

Some Democrats, meanwhile, argued that $12 million was not enough.

Officials deemed the finalized budget “more fiscally responsible” than previous versions due to $16 billion in spending cuts.

“This is a responsible budget that prepares for the future while investing in foundational programs that benefit millions of Californians every day,” Newsom said.

“Thanks to careful stewardship of the budget over the past few years, we’re able to meet this moment while protecting our progress on housing, homelessness, education, health care and other priorities that matter deeply to Californians,” he added.

Yet, Newsom, who has appeared to be running a shadow presidential campaign amid the implosion of current President Joe Biden, faces a precarious situation as he attempts to pander to the state’s black voters.

Not only must he avoiding fiscal insolvency but also getting snared by the rhetorical traps of reparations skeptics, including conservative radio personality Adam Carolla, that would cast a negative light on him in red states.

Gov. Gavin Newsom tried to race-bait on the Adam Carolla show back in 2013. It spectacularly blew up in Gavin's face. A masterclass in dealing with the left: pic.twitter.com/oLoSue5Dgw — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) July 2, 2024

A poll by the University of California-Berkeley found that 59% of voters in the Golden State either somewhat oppose or strongly oppose cash reparations as a “repayment” for slavery.