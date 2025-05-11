New Trump DOJ Appointee Hints at Impending Russiagate Hoax Investigations

(Luis Cornelio, Headline USA) During his stint as Interim U.S. Attorney for the District of Columbia, Ed Martin spent months investigating the architects of the Russia collusion hoax—seemingly laying the groundwork for his incoming role head of the Justice Department’s new weaponization task force.

Martin has also launched probes into the Biden administration’s lawfare tactics and the aggressive prosecution of the Americans who protested the certification of the 2020 election inside the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.

Martin told the New York Post on Saturday that since there “was no limit to the weaponization,” there “may be no limit to the targets.”

“It’s a nationwide and frankly, international docket where the government was used against the citizens, where the government was weaponized,” he continued. “Sometimes there’ll be crimes involved, in which case we’ll prosecute. Sometimes there’ll be just the need to make clear this is not how it’s supposed to go.”

Martin’s remarks came just a day after President Donald Trump withdrew his nomination for Martin to permanently serve as the U.S. attorney for the District of Columbia.

That nomination was derailed by Sen. Thom Tillis, R-N.C., who bumped heads with Martin over his vocal defense of Jan. 6 defendants.

Instead, Trump announced that Martin would lead a newly formed Weaponization Working Group tasked with investigating how Joe Biden, the disgraced former president, exploited the federal government to go after his political opponents.

“In these highly important roles, Ed will make sure we finally investigate the Weaponization of our Government under the Biden Regime, and provide much needed Justice for its victims. Congratulations Ed!” Trump wrote on Truth Social Friday.

Martin’s interim post expires on May 20.

As recounted by the Post, during his time in the role, he demoted half a dozen prosecutors who had previously championed Jan. 6 prosecutions and penned letters backing key Russiagate figures.

Among them were Andrew Weissman—described as Special Counsel Bob Mueller’s “pitbull”—and Mary McCord, who led early Trump-Russia investigations.

Another target was disgraced former FBI official Charles McGonigal, who had worked on the Russia probe.

Ironically, McGonigal is now serving a 78-month sentence for colluding with a Russian oligarch to evade U.S. sanctions and for concealing information about a $225,000 payment linked to the Albanian government.

“The truth is important, and we need it,” Martin said of his new mission. “We need to move forward. But then, after the truth is known, we need to hold those accountable that did the wrongdoing, and we need to also help those who are victims. We have both of those obligations.”