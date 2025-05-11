Sunday, May 11, 2025

Name-Changing Trans Lawmaker Seethes over Renaming Gulf of Mexico

'A dude who calls himself ‘Sarah’ thinks it’s dumb to rename something...'

Posted by Luis Cornelio
Rep. Sarah McBride, D-Del.

(Luis CornelioHeadline USA) Rep. Sarah McBride, D-Del., drew widespread mockery online after criticizing the House’s move to codify President Trump’s renaming of the “Gulf of Mexico” to the Gulf of America. 

McBride, a biological male who identifies as the first transgender member of Congress, posted a video on the Capitol subway calling the bill “the dumbest” piece of legislation the House could be spending its time on. “This is ridiculous,” McBride said of the bill. 

Critics pointed out the irony given McBride’s own name change after transitioning.

Born Timothy McBride, the lawmaker adopted the name Sarah shortly after reaching adulthood and went on to win the 2024 House race as the first openly transgender member of Congress. 

“A dude who calls himself ‘Sarah’ thinks it’s dumb to rename something,” podcast host Matt Walsh quipped on X. 

Daily Wire editor Cabot Phillips added, “You switched genders but think switching a name on the map is too much?” 

Legal expert Sarah Parshall Perry wrote: “If Tim McBride can change his name to Sarah McBride, why can’t Congress vote to change the name of Gulf of Mexico to Gulf of America?” 

“The stones on this guy….” Perry added. 

Anti-transgender activist Chloe Cole tweeted, “You of all people should be receptive to name changes…” 

Activist Paula Scanlan piled on, “okay, why don’t you keep the name Tim then?” 

Another user, DataRepublican, noted McBride’s past support for renaming Mount McKinley to Denali.

DataRepublican shared a post of McBride complaining: “Conservatives are outraged Mt. McKinley will be renamed #Denali and say we are losing our heritage. Forced to Google William McKinley.” 

Copyright 2024. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
New Trump DOJ Appointee Hints at Impending Russiagate Hoax Investigations
Next article
Hegseth Announces Fate of DEI at West Point and Military Academies

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

LATEST NEWS

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR CATEGORY

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2023 HeadlineUSA.com