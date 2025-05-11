Name-Changing Trans Lawmaker Seethes over Renaming Gulf of Mexico

(Luis Cornelio, Headline USA) Rep. Sarah McBride, D-Del., drew widespread mockery online after criticizing the House’s move to codify President Trump’s renaming of the “Gulf of Mexico” to the Gulf of America.

McBride, a biological male who identifies as the first transgender member of Congress, posted a video on the Capitol subway calling the bill “the dumbest” piece of legislation the House could be spending its time on. “This is ridiculous,” McBride said of the bill.

Critics pointed out the irony given McBride’s own name change after transitioning.

Born Timothy McBride, the lawmaker adopted the name Sarah shortly after reaching adulthood and went on to win the 2024 House race as the first openly transgender member of Congress.

Hello Congressperson McBride, You were in support of the renaming of Mountain McKinley. Can you please explain when renaming is OK and when renaming isn’t OK? pic.twitter.com/LcFSI1VM3p — DataRepublican (small r) (@DataRepublican) May 8, 2025

“A dude who calls himself ‘Sarah’ thinks it’s dumb to rename something,” podcast host Matt Walsh quipped on X.

Daily Wire editor Cabot Phillips added, “You switched genders but think switching a name on the map is too much?”

Legal expert Sarah Parshall Perry wrote: “If Tim McBride can change his name to Sarah McBride, why can’t Congress vote to change the name of Gulf of Mexico to Gulf of America?”

“The stones on this guy….” Perry added.

Anti-transgender activist Chloe Cole tweeted, “You of all people should be receptive to name changes…”

Activist Paula Scanlan piled on, “okay, why don’t you keep the name Tim then?”

Another user, DataRepublican, noted McBride’s past support for renaming Mount McKinley to Denali.

DataRepublican shared a post of McBride complaining: “Conservatives are outraged Mt. McKinley will be renamed #Denali and say we are losing our heritage. Forced to Google William McKinley.”