Quantcast
Tuesday, July 23, 2024

BREAKING: Secret Service Director Resigns after Disastrous Hearing

'I call for perjury charges against Kimberly Cheatle...'

Posted by Ken Silva
Disgraced Secret Service Director Kimberly Cheatle. PHOTO: Secret Service
Disgraced Secret Service Director Kimberly Cheatle. PHOTO: Secret Service

(Ken Silva, Headline USA) The Heritage Foundation’s Oversight Project reported Tuesday that Secret Service Director Kimberly Cheatle is stepping down a day after her disastrous performance at a congressional hearing into the assassination attempt against presidential frontrunner Donald Trump.

“Secret Service Director Cheatle is stepping down. She just emailed the work force,” the Oversight Project said on Twitter/X.

Numerous other media outlets and elected representatives confirmed the report minutes later.

There had been rumors of Cheatle’s impending resignation over the weekend, but on Monday she told lawmakers she intended to remain as director to ensure “integrity” of the ongoing investigation into the security failures at the July 13 rally.

But after the House Oversight Committee hearing, Chairmain James Comer, R-Ky., and ranking member Jamie Raskin, D-Md., signed a joint letter demanding Cheatle’s resignation.

The bipartisan call for Cheatle’s resignation came immediately after she failed to answer the simplest of questions at Monday’s hearing, including how alleged shooter Thomas Crooks was able to access the rooftop within 200 yards of Donald Trump during his July 13 rally in Butler, Pennsylvania. Cheatle also couldn’t provide a timeline of events for Congress.

“Today, you failed to provide answers to basic questions regarding that stunning operational failure and to reassure the American people that the Secret Service has learned its lessons and begun to correct its systemic blunders and failures,” Comer and Raskin said.

Rep. Nancy Mace, R-SC, went a step farther, calling for Cheatle’s impeachment.

Cheatle’s reported resignation may not end her public headache. Rep. Anna Paulina Luna, R-Fla., is pushing to charge her with perjury.

“Director Cheatle gave conflicting answers today regarding whether or not they were aware of a threat before shots were fired at President Trump. After today’s transcripts confirm her deception, I call for perjury charges against Kimberly Cheatle,” Luna said Monday.

To Luna’s point, Headline USA also spotted inconsistent answers by Cheatle.

When Rep. Byron Donalds, R-Fla., asked her whether the rooftop used by the Trump shooter was identified as a security threat before the event, Cheatle said she didn’t know. But when asked the same question later by Rep. Tim Burchett, R-SC, she said that it was identified as a security threat.

Ken Silva is a staff writer at Headline USA. Follow him at twitter.com/jd_cashless.

Copyright 2024. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
New Excuse Made for Lack of Security on Trump Rally Rooftop: It Was Too Hot
Next article
Central Planning, Hubris, and a Lesson from 1953

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

LATEST NEWS

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR CATEGORY

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2023 HeadlineUSA.com