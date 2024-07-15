Quantcast
Monday, July 15, 2024

Secret Service Recources Diverted from Trump Pa. Event to Jill Biden

'I have very reliable sources telling me there have been repeated requests for stronger secret service protection for President Trump... Denied by Secretary Mayorkas...'

Posted by Jacob Bruns
Secret Service
Secret Service / PHOTO: AP

(Jacob Bruns, Headline USA) Following Saturday’s assassination attempt on former President Donald Trump at a Pennsylvania rally, RealClearPolitics National Political Correspondent Susan Crabtree said the Secret Service had diverted resources to the protection of first lady Jill Biden instead.

Crabtree wrote that rather than protect the presumptive GOP presidential nominee, who has been the victim of nearly a decade of vicious partisan attacks, the top security team was assigned to the incumbent president’s wife, who was holding a rally in nearby Pittsburgh.

“Secret Services resources were diverted to Jill Biden’s event and away from Trump’s because they followed agency protocol applying to Trump as a former president, according to two sources within the Secret Service community,” Crabtree wrote.

Insiders also reportedly told Crabtree that Trump had a backup group of temporary replacements that was also understaffed.

“There were also many supplemental agents from different field officers (not Trump’s regular detail) providing security at the rally because Trump’s regular detail has been overworked (some working 7 days straight), and only two counter-snipers,” Crabtree wrote.

However, some lawmakers noted that the understaffing appeared to fit with a pattern

Rep. Mike Waltz, R-Fla., accused Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas of repeatedly denying Trump’s requests for additional security, Trending Politics reported.

“I have very reliable sources telling me there have been repeated requests for stronger secret service protection for President Trump,” Waltz wrote on X. “Denied by Secretary Mayorkas.”

Similar concerns have long been conveyed by independent candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr., who lost his father and uncle to political assassinations but has nonetheless been refused any Secret Service detail while polling close to 10% in some surveys.

Nonetheless, the nation was left in shock after a bullet came within milimiters of killing Trump roughly 15 minutes into his speech in Butler, Pa., grazing him in the ear. The assailant, 20-year-old Thomas Michael Crooks, fired approximately eight shots from a rooftop outside the rallygrounds, one of which killed 50-year-old ex-firefighter Corey Comperatore. At least two other people were critically injured.

In the wake of Saturday’s security breach, rumors and conspiracies have swirled, according to the Gateway Pundit.

One notable critic was Erik Prince, former Blackwater CEO and founder, who suggested that the breach in security was the height of incompetence.

“The fact that [United States Secret Service] allowed a rifle armed shooter within 150yds to a preplanned event is either malice or massive incompetence,” Prince wrote, adding that there was a large unmonitored space that allowed Crooks to get into position.

“Clearly there was adequate uncontrolled dead space for a shooter to move into position and take multiple aimed shots.”

According to the former military and security professional, the sniper defending Trump was “overwhelmed” as he failed to do his job.

Making matters worse, the Libs of Tik Tok reported that the Secret Service has been infiltrated by DEI, enacting woke policies to get women in positions demanding physical prowess, which has now possibly led to the death of an American.

Things are so bad that some female Secret Service agents clearly did not know what to do in the aftermath of the assassination attempt.

Copyright 2024. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
Trump Shooter Had Account on Discord—Where Feds Target Gamers

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

LATEST NEWS

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR CATEGORY

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2023 HeadlineUSA.com