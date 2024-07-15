Secret Service Recources Diverted from Trump Pa. Event to Jill Biden

(Jacob Bruns, Headline USA) Following Saturday’s assassination attempt on former President Donald Trump at a Pennsylvania rally, RealClearPolitics National Political Correspondent Susan Crabtree said the Secret Service had diverted resources to the protection of first lady Jill Biden instead.

Crabtree wrote that rather than protect the presumptive GOP presidential nominee, who has been the victim of nearly a decade of vicious partisan attacks, the top security team was assigned to the incumbent president’s wife, who was holding a rally in nearby Pittsburgh.

This is the problem that my Secret Sources have cited: Secret Services resources were diverted to Jill Biden's event and away from Trump's because they followed agency protocol applying to Trump as a former president, according to two sources within the Secret Service community.… pic.twitter.com/9MzmS6Bia7 — Susan Crabtree (@susancrabtree) July 14, 2024

“Secret Services resources were diverted to Jill Biden’s event and away from Trump’s because they followed agency protocol applying to Trump as a former president, according to two sources within the Secret Service community,” Crabtree wrote.

Insiders also reportedly told Crabtree that Trump had a backup group of temporary replacements that was also understaffed.

“There were also many supplemental agents from different field officers (not Trump’s regular detail) providing security at the rally because Trump’s regular detail has been overworked (some working 7 days straight), and only two counter-snipers,” Crabtree wrote.

However, some lawmakers noted that the understaffing appeared to fit with a pattern

Rep. Mike Waltz, R-Fla., accused Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas of repeatedly denying Trump’s requests for additional security, Trending Politics reported.

“I have very reliable sources telling me there have been repeated requests for stronger secret service protection for President Trump,” Waltz wrote on X. “Denied by Secretary Mayorkas.”

I have very reliable sources telling me there have been repeated requests for stronger secret service protection for President Trump. Denied by Secretary Mayorkas. https://t.co/RazOVcJgCk — Rep. Mike Waltz (@michaelgwaltz) July 14, 2024

Similar concerns have long been conveyed by independent candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr., who lost his father and uncle to political assassinations but has nonetheless been refused any Secret Service detail while polling close to 10% in some surveys.

Nonetheless, the nation was left in shock after a bullet came within milimiters of killing Trump roughly 15 minutes into his speech in Butler, Pa., grazing him in the ear. The assailant, 20-year-old Thomas Michael Crooks, fired approximately eight shots from a rooftop outside the rallygrounds, one of which killed 50-year-old ex-firefighter Corey Comperatore. At least two other people were critically injured.

In the wake of Saturday’s security breach, rumors and conspiracies have swirled, according to the Gateway Pundit.

One notable critic was Erik Prince, former Blackwater CEO and founder, who suggested that the breach in security was the height of incompetence.

Hopefully after the tragedy yesterday in Butler PA we can all recognize that unaccountable bloated bureaucracies continue to fail us as Americans. Donald J Trump is alive today solely due to a bad wind estimate by an evil would be assasin.

As the graphics show the full value… pic.twitter.com/VU6JYDxiVM — ErikDPrince (@realErikDPrince) July 14, 2024

“The fact that [United States Secret Service] allowed a rifle armed shooter within 150yds to a preplanned event is either malice or massive incompetence,” Prince wrote, adding that there was a large unmonitored space that allowed Crooks to get into position.

“Clearly there was adequate uncontrolled dead space for a shooter to move into position and take multiple aimed shots.”

According to the former military and security professional, the sniper defending Trump was “overwhelmed” as he failed to do his job.

Making matters worse, the Libs of Tik Tok reported that the Secret Service has been infiltrated by DEI, enacting woke policies to get women in positions demanding physical prowess, which has now possibly led to the death of an American.

Things are so bad that some female Secret Service agents clearly did not know what to do in the aftermath of the assassination attempt.