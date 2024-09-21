Quantcast
Saturday, September 21, 2024

Blown-Up Hezbollah Pagers, Walkie-Talkies Spark Debate Over U.S. Swamp Doing Same to Americans

'When a cell like that goes off, there really isn’t anything you can do to stop it...'

Posted by Dmytro "Henry" Aleksandrov
A person blows up a phone / PHOTO: Screenshot via @Stephen19718352 on Twitter

(Dmytro “Henry” Aleksandrov, Headline USA) After Israel blew up pagers and walkie-talkies of terrorists from Hezbollah, some Americans on social media platforms started thinking about whether the United States government, which the Left currently controls, would do something like that to people who oppose them, conservatives.

The Washington Free Beacon also reported that after the blow-up operations happened, Lebanon, the country where Hezbollah operates, banned pagers and walkie-talkies on all flights from Beirut, the capital and the largest city of the country.

Aside from the predictable responses from the “Squad” members like Rep. Rashida Tlaib, D-Mich., and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., condemning Israel’s decision to blow up the electronic devices while never bothering to criticize Hezbollah and other terrorist organizations, like Hamas, for murdering innocent people in Israel, both Jews and non-Jews, there was also a debate that sparked on Twitter regarding whether the current leftist regime would do something similar to conservatives.

“Hope you are enjoying the news that your government can remotely detonate pagers. Just know that your smartphone has a lot more potential power than an old pager. Here is a video of an iPhone being induced to explode,” @Stephen19718352 wrote in the first post on his thread.

Stone acknowledged some people’s skepticism regarding whether the same thing could be done to phones but then explained his theory.

“People think that when [lithium] batteries overheat, they simply melt, but it’s all a matter of how fast the reaction happens. For instance, in cylindrical cell EV batteries, often the mitigation tactic [is] to surround the cells in a medium that will slow, not stop the reaction. When a cell like that goes off, there really isn’t anything you can do to stop it,” he wrote.

Stone then wrote about how smartphones control this problem because they have a series of fuses and “failsafes,” adding that if someone as powerful as the American government were able to bypass that, it would be quite possible to do the same thing Israel did, except with a different type of an electronic device.

When other people on the platform opposed the idea, those who agreed with Stone shared a scientific study showing that a lithium battery could blow up a garage door on a building.

Stone also reminded the skeptics that even electric cars could be hacked, showing a video of people doing just that.

