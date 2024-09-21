Chicago Continues Destroying Its Education System, Forces Teachers to Give Illegals Passing Grades

(Dmytro “Henry” Aleksandrov, Headline USA) It was recently reported that not only children who entered the United States illegally were not deported, but the public school teachers in Chicago were forced to give passing grades to these new students.

WGN Radio 720 reported that the teachers wouldn’t even be able to ensure students did some work by themselves since none of them spoke English and none of the teachers spoke Spanish.

“We reached the insanity level of the [“To infinity and beyond!”],” one anonymous person on Twitter wrote, responding to the news and, probably referring to the famous phrase of Bud Lightyear from the Toy Story movies.

We reached insanity level to the infinity and beyond !! 😡 Chicago Public Schools teachers were told to give migrant students passing grades . pic.twitter.com/5MH7QBJQQE — VeBee🇺🇸✝️ (@VeBo1991) September 20, 2024

As a cheery on top, NBC 5 Chicago reported that the city spent more than $400 million on illegal aliens while dismissing American citizens who were living in Chicago, specifically black people.

The Daily Wire reported that a recent report from the University of Illinois System indicated that only about a fourth of all Illinois public school students are back to pre-pandemic performance levels in English language arts.

However, this was not the most shocking news about the public school system in the state and the city of Chicago.

“Zero students can read or perform math at grade level at this Chicago public school. The Chicago Teachers Union’s solution? More funding. @ChiPubSchools‘ budget has ballooned to $9 billion,” a conservative nonprofit Illinois policy stated.

NEW: Zero students can read or perform math at grade level at this Chicago public school. The Chicago Teachers Union's solution? More funding.@ChiPubSchools' budget has ballooned to $9 billion. pic.twitter.com/X3KkmKLOqw — Illinois Policy (@illinoispolicy) August 22, 2024

In his article on Townhall, political commentator and author Larry Elder once again highlighted that the problem is not the money but rather the Democratic politicians’ absent desire to solve it.

“Do not blame lack of money. In 2019, Illinois had enough K-12 money to spend $18,000 per student. In 2021, it came to $24,000 per student. And in 2024, the total amount is about the same, $24,000 per student,” he wrote.

Elder also wrote that the reason why Democrats don’t want to fix the education system in Chicago is because they don’t care about regular Americans living there, instead preferring to steal the taxpayers’ money and send their kids to expensive private schools.