Quantcast
Saturday, September 21, 2024

Chicago Continues Destroying Its Education System, Forces Teachers to Give Illegals Passing Grades

'We reached the insanity level of the ["To infinity and beyond!"]...'

Posted by Dmytro "Henry" Aleksandrov
Chicago school reopen
Students and parents arrive at Jordan Community Public School in Rogers Park on Chicago's North Side / PHOTO: Chicago Sun-Times via AP

(Dmytro “Henry” Aleksandrov, Headline USA) It was recently reported that not only children who entered the United States illegally were not deported, but the public school teachers in Chicago were forced to give passing grades to these new students.

WGN Radio 720 reported that the teachers wouldn’t even be able to ensure students did some work by themselves since none of them spoke English and none of the teachers spoke Spanish.

“We reached the insanity level of the [“To infinity and beyond!”],” one anonymous person on Twitter wrote, responding to the news and, probably referring to the famous phrase of Bud Lightyear from the Toy Story movies.

As a cheery on top, NBC 5 Chicago reported that the city spent more than $400 million on illegal aliens while dismissing American citizens who were living in Chicago, specifically black people.

The Daily Wire reported that a recent report from the University of Illinois System indicated that only about a fourth of all Illinois public school students are back to pre-pandemic performance levels in English language arts.

However, this was not the most shocking news about the public school system in the state and the city of Chicago.

Zero students can read or perform math at grade level at this Chicago public school. The Chicago Teachers Union’s solution? More funding. @ChiPubSchools‘ budget has ballooned to $9 billion,” a conservative nonprofit Illinois policy stated.

In his article on Townhall, political commentator and author Larry Elder once again highlighted that the problem is not the money but rather the Democratic politicians’ absent desire to solve it.

“Do not blame lack of money. In 2019, Illinois had enough K-12 money to spend $18,000 per student. In 2021, it came to $24,000 per student. And in 2024, the total amount is about the same, $24,000 per student,” he wrote.

Elder also wrote that the reason why Democrats don’t want to fix the education system in Chicago is because they don’t care about regular Americans living there, instead preferring to steal the taxpayers’ money and send their kids to expensive private schools.

Copyright 2024. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
New Rudy Situation? New York May Turn Red after Voting Trump, as Nigel Farage Visits State
Next article
Court Mandates 98,000 People Be Allowed to Vote Without Proof of Citizenship

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

LATEST NEWS

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR CATEGORY

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2023 HeadlineUSA.com