New Report Exposes Biden Henchmen’s Deeper Ties to Troubled Son, Brother

(Luis Cornelio, Headline USA) President Joe Biden’s efforts to distance himself from his indicted son, Hunter Biden, and embattled brother, Jim Biden, are unraveling as a new report reveals further connections between the president and his family’s controversial business dealings.

A Politico report published Saturday exposes that Joe Biden has shared key personnel with his disgraced son and brother. This includes a bookkeeper for Hunter Biden, a personal attorney for Jim Biden and even a Secret Service head who later worked as a private investigator for Jim Biden.

These revelations come amid the president’s repeated denials of any involvement in his family’s business activities, which are now under scrutiny in an impeachment inquiry led by House Republicans.

“Many of the president’s closest staffers and advisers have doubled as his relatives’ business associates, both during and after their stints working for the man at the center of the Biden family orbit,” Politico reported.

The outlet noted that this “all-in-the family approach to business and politicking” dates back to the 1970s, when Joe Biden first ran for Senate.

Here are the key individuals with ties to both Joe Biden and his aides:

Eric Schwerin : Served as the president’s personal bookkeeper during the Obama-Biden administration. Schwerin also worked as Hunter Biden’s business partner and personal bookkeeper.

Mel Monzack: Worked as a personal attorney for Joe Biden and Jim Biden.

Fran Person: Served as Joe Biden’s bodyguard before attempting to launch a business partnership with Hunter Biden.

Kevin O’Connor: Worked as Joe Biden’s physician during his vice presidency and later sought a health care deal with Jim Biden in 2017.

Dave Pupillo: Led Joe Biden’s Secret Service detail during his vice presidency and later worked as a private investigator for Jim Biden.

These connections, which Politico described in detail, underscore a long-standing pattern of intertwining family and business within the Biden orbit, fueling the impeachment inquiry.