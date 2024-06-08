Quantcast
Saturday, June 8, 2024

Justice Jackson’s Lucrative Year: $900K Book Deal and Extravagant Gifts

'Jackson was gifted four tickets to Beyoncé's sold-out tour and artwork valued at $12,500...'

Posted by Luis Cornelio
Supreme Court nominee Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson
Supreme Court nominee Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson / PHOTO: AP

(Luis CornelioHeadline USA) Being a Supreme Court justice comes with its perks, as Ketanji Brown Jackson’s financial disclosures reveal nearly a million dollars in additional earnings.

According to the New York Post, Jackson, the most recent appointee to the court, received a $893,750 advance from Penguin Random House for her upcoming book, Lovely One.

Alongside this substantial advance, Jackson was gifted four tickets to Beyoncé’s sold-out tour and artwork valued at $12,500. 

She also earned a $298,500 salary as a Supreme Court justice, a position she began in June 2022.

Four justices—Brett Kavanaugh, Neil Gorsuch, Sonia Sotomayor and Jackson—received a combined $1.6 million from book deals and royalties in 2023 alone, the Post reported.

Kavanaugh, appointed by former President Donald Trump in 2018, earned $340,000 in royalties for an upcoming legal memoir.  

Gorsuch, also a Trump appointee, made $250,000 in book royalties from HarperCollins, while Sotomayor earned $87,000 from Penguin Random House. Sotomayor has been on the court since 2009. 

Justice Clarence Thomas disclosed receiving two photo albums valued at $2,000. 

Additional income for the justices included:

  • Sotomayor earned $1,879 from Fred Rogers Productions for the PBS show Alma’s Way, and between $5,001 and $15,000 from a Miami rental property. 
  • Justice Elena Kagan made between $15,001 and $50,000 from renting a parking space in Washington, D.C. 
  • Income from teaching law included justices Gorsuch ($29,782), Kavanaugh ($25,000) and Amy Coney Barrett ($14,947).
  • Chief Justice John Roberts earned $312,200. 

According to the Post, Justice Samuel Alito requested a 90-day extension for his financial disclosure. 

Copyright 2024. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
New Report Exposes Biden Henchmen’s Deeper Ties to Troubled Son, Brother

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

LATEST NEWS

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR CATEGORY

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2023 HeadlineUSA.com