Justice Jackson’s Lucrative Year: $900K Book Deal and Extravagant Gifts

(Luis Cornelio, Headline USA) Being a Supreme Court justice comes with its perks, as Ketanji Brown Jackson’s financial disclosures reveal nearly a million dollars in additional earnings.

According to the New York Post, Jackson, the most recent appointee to the court, received a $893,750 advance from Penguin Random House for her upcoming book, Lovely One.

Alongside this substantial advance, Jackson was gifted four tickets to Beyoncé’s sold-out tour and artwork valued at $12,500.

She also earned a $298,500 salary as a Supreme Court justice, a position she began in June 2022.

Four justices—Brett Kavanaugh, Neil Gorsuch, Sonia Sotomayor and Jackson—received a combined $1.6 million from book deals and royalties in 2023 alone, the Post reported.

Kavanaugh, appointed by former President Donald Trump in 2018, earned $340,000 in royalties for an upcoming legal memoir.

Gorsuch, also a Trump appointee, made $250,000 in book royalties from HarperCollins, while Sotomayor earned $87,000 from Penguin Random House. Sotomayor has been on the court since 2009.

Justice Clarence Thomas disclosed receiving two photo albums valued at $2,000.

Additional income for the justices included:

Sotomayor earned $1,879 from Fred Rogers Productions for the PBS show Alma’s Way, and between $5,001 and $15,000 from a Miami rental property.

Justice Elena Kagan made between $15,001 and $50,000 from renting a parking space in Washington, D.C.

Income from teaching law included justices Gorsuch ($29,782), Kavanaugh ($25,000) and Amy Coney Barrett ($14,947).

Chief Justice John Roberts earned $312,200.

According to the Post, Justice Samuel Alito requested a 90-day extension for his financial disclosure.