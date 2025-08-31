DHS’s New Election Integrity Czar Has Receipts on Pennsylvania’s 2020 Fraud

(Ben Sellers, Headline USA) Left-wing media outlets pounced Tuesday to attack President Donald Trump’s new appointee for the Department of Homeland Security’s election-integrity czar.

Outlets including the Associated Press and ProPublica accused Heather Honey of being an “election denier” for the doubts she has cast over the 2020 election outcome.

However, Honey’s supporters pointed to the fact that she has the receipts to back up her skepticism—including evidence that Pennsylvania, a hotbed for vote fraud by many accounts, finished with 121,240 more votes than voters.

With all counties reporting, PA ended its 2020 election with 121,240 MORE votes than voters. Certifying an election this way is illegal. Heather Honey’s work has never been refuted. She’s uncovered enough evidence to overturn the fraudulent 2020 election in multiple states. https://t.co/3udeFIlgC3 pic.twitter.com/bAB71Rdwce — Liz Harrington (@realLizUSA) August 27, 2025

“Heather Honey’s work has never been refuted,” wrote Liz Harrington, Trump’s former campaign spokesperson. “She’s uncovered enough evidence to overturn the fraudulent 2020 election in multiple states.”

Trump could have clinched the election with Pennsylvania and Georgia—another hotly contested battleground state where questions over rampant fraud have yet to be fully resolved.

Left-wing activists, including Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis, waged several lawfare attacks on Trump and his allies to ensure that previous efforts to investigate were punished.

Trump adviser Rudy Giuliani was sued for raising questions about the after-hours ballot counting at the Atlanta county’s State Farm Arena following video evidence suggesting that an election official had pulled cases of hidden ballots from beneath a table and scanned them multiple times.

Honey—who worked closely with Trump’s campaign lawyers such as Public Interest Legal Foundation chair Cleta Mitchell—played significant roles in the efforts to challenge Georgia’s final ballot count and the forensic audit of Arizona’s election, which uncovered widespread irregularities.

According to Mitchell, she confirmed more votes than voters in Michigan, as well.

“Her expertise is the study of systems to identify vulnerabilities that could be exploited by potential fraudsters and she was struck by what she saw in 2020 and started applying her expertise to research on election systems,” Mitchell wrote in a post defending Honey following the media smear attack.

Let’s review why the leftist media hate Heather Honey’s appointment as Deputy Asst Secretary at DHS for Election Integrity (thank you @Sec_Noem !) Heather is a professional open source investigator who had never researched elections before 2020. Her expertise is the study of… — Cleta Mitchell (@CletaMitchell) August 27, 2025

The decision for media outlets to target Honey reportedly came directly from Democracy Docket, the anti-integrity activist group founded by notorious election lawyer Marc Elias after he was forced out of the Perkins Coie lawfirm during John Durham’s investigation of the Steele Dossier scandal.

SCOOP: Heather Honey, an election conspiracy theorist tied to Cleta Mitchell, was appointed to a new “election integrity” position at DHS. Honey boasts a long history of promoting election conspiracies and has questioned the 2020 election results. https://t.co/PnKRX3h4I4 — Democracy Docket (@DemocracyDocket) August 25, 2025

Leftists may be justifiably worried about the Trump administration’s efforts to close many of the voting loopholes they have long exploited to pad the voter tallies with dubious or outright illegitimate ballots.

In addition to red-state redistricting to counter Democrats’ longstanding gerrymandering efforts, Trump and Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem have floated the possibility of stationing ICE agents outside of polling precincts to deter illegal voting in blue states.

“Democrats are cheaters and hate nothing more than an honest and well-informed leader who is ON to them – leaders like Heather Honey,” Mitchell wrote in her post.

“Having Heather inside the Dept of Homeland Security is an enormous step toward fixing our broken election systems,” she added. “That’s why the leftist media is howling and having public meltdowns over Heather’s appointment.”

While the shock of the brazen ballot manipulation—much of it the result of unprecedented mail-in voting during the COVID era—may have marked a low point in America’s history, some have since pointed out that the loss had a silver lining.

The four years of Biden allowed Trump and his allies time to regroup, while Democrats continued to lay traps that cost them political capital and set precedents for how Trump could proceed to hold them accountable.

It also allowed him to identify who the true loyalists were to ensure that he could hit the ground running with his ambitious agenda.

“Sometimes it feels like the 2020 election being rigged against Trump was a blessing in disguise, because otherwise … the same elites who wrecked everything would be back in charge now,” conservative influencer Hans Mahncke wrote on Friday.

Sometimes it feels like the 2020 election being rigged against Trump was a blessing in disguise, because otherwise Pence would have spent the second term sabotaging Trump from within and the same elites who wrecked everything would be back in charge now. https://t.co/pgIKRhEC3S — Hans Mahncke (@HansMahncke) August 30, 2025

Ben Sellers is a freelance writer and former editor of Headline USA. Follow him at x.com/realbensellers.