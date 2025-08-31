Sunday, August 31, 2025

Pritzker Humiliated by Facts after Touting Illinois Elementary Schools

'Not a single student can read at grade level in 30 Illinois schools...'

Posted by Editor 1
J.B. Pritzker
Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker / PHOTO: AP

(Ben Sellers, Headline USA) As he vies with his California counterpart, Gavin Newsom, to fill Democrats’ leadership vacuum ahead of the 2028 presidential election, Illinois  Gov. JB Pritzker tried pushing a bit of pedantry while attempting to target the Trump administration.

Pritzker posted a video of himself at an elementary school Friday, where he pointed to classroom rules that “leaders in Washington ought to learn.”

He specifically cited “Listen carefully,” “Treat each other with respect” and “Make good decisions.”

But in a takedown posted on her Libs of TikTok accounts, social-media influencer Chaya Raichik pointed out that the students in that classroom may not have been able to read the rules at all.

As of 2022, there were 30 schools where not a single student was able to meet grade-level literacy standards, the post noted, citing data from the state Board of Education’s Illinois Report Card.

Many of the schools were located in Chicago, where President Donald Trump has floated the possibility of sending in the National Guard to clear up a rampant crime epidemic.

Pritzker, a billionaire scion of the Hyatt hotel chain family, complained that his state lacked the necessary federal funding to bring law and order to the city.

“He’s defunding our efforts to fight crime so that he can send troops into the city of Chicago for one reason. It’s about the elections in 2026 and about interrupting our ability to have a fair and free election,” Pritzker claimed, without evidence.

Pritzker, meanwhile, has put a possible redistricting battle at the top of his priority list.

After Texas announced its plans to redraw maps and secure more favorable red districts, Texas Democrats were widely mocked for seeking refuge in Illinois, which includes some of the most egregiously gerrymandered districts in the nation.

Ben Sellers is a freelance writer and former editor of Headline USA. Follow him at x.com/realbensellers.

Copyright 2025. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
Congress to Face Mounting Pressure to Act on Future of D.C.

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

LATEST NEWS

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR CATEGORY

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2025 HeadlineUSA.com