WATCH: Newsom Deploys State Police to Help Local Law Enforcement

(The Center Square) New California Highway Patrol teams will work with local law enforcement to fight crime in Los Angeles, San Diego, Sacramento, the San Francisco Bay Area, the Central Valley and Southern California’s Inland Empire.

Gov. Gavin Newsom announced the CHP teams in the state’s major cities during a week that also saw Attorney General Rob Bonta reveal an agreement to reform the Torrance Police Department in the Los Angeles area. The pact came in response to an investigation that officials said revealed antisemitism, racism and homophobia among officers.

Both Bonta and Newsom stressed the positive results of local law enforcement and the state working together.

That’s how public safety improves, Newsom said Thursday.

“While the Trump administration undermines cities, California is partnering with them — and delivering real results,” Newsom said. “With these new deployments, we’re doubling down on these partnerships to build on progress and keep driving crime down.”

The CHP officers assigned to crime suppression teams will work in high-crime areas, target repeat offenders, and seize illicit weapons and narcotics, the Governor’s Office said in a news release.

“By combining resources, intelligence and personnel, we can better disrupt criminal activity and strengthen the safety and security of communities across California,” CHP Commissioner Sean Duryee said.

The CHP teams will share intelligence, coordinate enforcement and assist with investigations, the Governor’s Office said. The office added the work will include enforcement to deter and disrupt organized crime.

In 2024, Newsom deployed CHP officers for partnerships with local law enforcement in Bakersfield, San Bernardino and Oakland. So far, that has resulted in more than 9,000 arrests, the recovery of nearly 5,800 stolen vehicles and the seizing of over 400 firearms, the Governor’s Office said.

Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass said she welcomes the CHP’s help.

“We look forward to working with CHP to identify the best use of these additional resources to support ongoing local law enforcement efforts,” Bass said in a statement. “I want to thank the governor for being a collaborative partner. The best way to address crime and other top challenges is through partnership, and this is an example of that. In close collaboration with LAPD and community organizations, we will continue to hold people accountable and implement comprehensive strategies to keep Angelenos safe.”

While Newsom focused Thursday on CHP teams, Bonta told reporters about the five-year plan to reform the Torrance Police Department. He praised the department for asking for the state Department of Justice’s help after an investigation found more than a dozen officers had exchanged racist, homophobic and antisemitic messages.

The investigation occurred when the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office in 2021 charged two former Torrance police officers with felony vandalism and conspiracy to commit vandalism for allegedly spray-painting a swastika on a car that was impounded in 2020, according to the state DOJ.

That led then-Torrance Police Chief Jeremiah “Jay” Hart to ask for the state Department of Justice’s help. The DOJ responded with a review to determine failures in the police department’s policies and practices.

“Today’s enforceable agreement is an important step toward improving Torrance Police Department’s practices and policies and strengthening trust between its officers and the community they serve,” Bonta said Thursday during a news conference in Torrance, a coastal Los Angeles suburb.

Bonta expressed optimism that the Torrance Police Department’s cooperation and willingness to reform “will lead to real results.”

The reform will improve the department “through better policies and practices, modern technology to track performance and enhanced technology,” said Torrance Interim Police Chief Robert Dunn.

The department has a zero-tolerance policy for hate and discrimination, Dunn noted.

As part of the five-year plan, the Torrance Police Department will expand and improve its data collection and identify staff members to carry out Internal Affairs functions.

The plan also calls for the department to communicate clearer and stronger expectations for its supervisors and to determine what training supervisors need. The department will also work to redesign its Early Intervention System to flag potential problems or misconduct.