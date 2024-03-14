RNC Sues Michigan over Fake Voter on Voter Rolls

(Jacob Bruns, Headline USA) The Republican National Committee announced that it will sue Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson because the Democrat-run state continues to allow large numbers of fake voters onto its rolls.

The lawsuit alleges that Benson violated the National Voter Registration Act’s requirement to maintain up-to-date voter rolls.

According to the suit, things are so bad in the state of Michigan that numerous counties have more registered voters than legal citizens.

“At least 53 Michigan counties have more active registered voters than they have adult citizens who are over the age of 18,” it said. “That number of voters is impossibly high.”

Unsurprisingly, NBC News shill Jane Timm pounced on the lawsuit as an opportunity to editorialize about her own political leanings.

“There’s no evidence that bloated voter rolls lead to voter fraud, even as Republicans increasingly seize on the rolls as a focus of their election activism,” Timm opined, without evidence.

While there is strong evidence that such practices—whether due to negligence or acts of deliberate bad faith—have and will lead to fraud, that is immaterial to the fact that Benson violated the 1993 law passed early in the Clinton administration.

The lawsuit comes just days after a major turnover at the RNC, which ousted longtime chair Ronna Romney McDaniel.

McDaniel’s grandfather, George Romney, was the former governor of Michigan, and former President Donald Trump credited her with helping deliver the state to him in the 2016 election.

However, in the 2018 election, with help from a massive influx of funding via George Soros, radical Democrats—led by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer—gained control of the executive branch and proceeded to enact radical changes that would ensure their permanent majorities.

Meanwhile, leftist subversives appear to have infiltrated the state GOP and left it in disarray, focused more on political infighting than addressing the serious crisis at hand.

New RNC co-chairs Michael Whatley and Lara Trump, both of North Carolina, have pledged to tackle the serious nationwide concerns over Democrat-orchestrated vote-fraud, with Whatley having successfully stemmed it off as chair of the NCGOP.

On a recent Fox News appearance, Lara—the wife of Eric and daughter-in-law of presumptive GOP presidential nominee Donald Trump—announced the creation of an election integrity division alongside the devotion of “massive resources” to securing elections in the face of proliferating early-voting periods and absentee ballots.

The Michigan lawsuit pointed to other improbable irregularities, implying that there was a coordinated effort between Benson’s office and many of the state’s blue-run election offices to manipulate their data.

“An additional 23 counties have active-voter registration rates that exceed 90 percent of adult citizens over the age of 18,” the lawsuit said. “That figure far eclipses the national and statewide voter registration rate in recent elections.”

Benson, responding to the lawsuit, claimed that the suit was nothing more than “a PR campaign masquerading as a meritless lawsuit” meant “to diminish people’s faith in the security of our elections.”

The Secretary of State also showed her vitriol, wishing “shame” on anyone who “abuses” the court of law in order to “sow seeds of doubt” in “our democracy.”

Evidence in the past has pointed to illegal activity from Benson’s office and at least one court case determined that she overstepped her authority in enacting pandemic-era absentee-ballot rules during the 2020 election that ignored state law.

Nonetheless, in truly chilling fashion, Benson, Whitmer and state Attorney General Dana Nessel have fought back by actively trying to intimidate and punish their political adversaries for any sort of legal challenges to their authority.

Benson, who previously attempted to scapegoat GOP poll workers for Democrat losses, may plan on using a newly passed law that ostensibly addresses the intimidation of election workers to conceal all manner of sins and dodge accountability in the coming election.

It dictates that any individual who intimidates an election official “with the specific intent of interfering with the performance of that election official’s election related duties,” could be punished with a misdemeanor for the first two violations and a felony for the third violation, according to the law.

Headline USA’s Ben Sellers contributed to this report.