Denver’s Public Expenditure for Feeding Incoming Illegals Skyrockets

( In December 2023, the city of Denver agreed to a $100,000 contract to feed incoming illegals with Colorado Hospitality Services.

After a year, that contract was increased to $475,000 in January 2024. Then, the city had to pay another $450,000 in February 2024.

Now, Denver City Council is looking at another $500,000 to pay for food costs through June, raising the total to $1.4 million.

The city is facing the same issue with the another food provider that was contracted. Michaels of Denver Catering, Inc., started out with a $500,000 contract to feed the incoming immigrants in May 2023.

That increased to $1 million in October. Now, the city will review another $350,000 that will cover the costs through June.

“Due to the sustained high volume of newcomers, the current purchase order is exhausted and we are seeking to increase it again,” the city stated in a memo to the council explaining the reason for skyrocketing costs.

Denver has continued to receive an influx of illegals, with nearly 40,000 arriving in the city over the past year due to its status as a sanctuary city, and the cost is continuing to grow.

Since the beginning of the border crisis, the city has served 39,605 illegal aliens. Still, it faces a growing deficit as Denver continues to receive new border-hoppers, and offers food, shelter and other services.

The city continues to shelter 1,150 individuals while phasing out some services this week by closing one of five hotel shelters currently in use.

Much of the burden for covering the cost comes from those who never voted for it.

Denver recently received a $3.5 million kickback from the state of Colorado and a $1.6 million advancement from the Department of Homeland Security, with $12.2 million in potential federal reimbursements currently pending, according to a Mar. 18, 2024 update from the city.

Denver currently faces a nearly $60 million budget deficit, and Mayor Mike Johnston has said for the city to maintain current services that are provided for illegals, it would cost taxpayers well over $100 million over the next year, as previously reported by the Center Square.

While the continued influx comes at a cost of more than $61 million, resources for feeding those in the shelters are running low, and the city is looking to amend two contracts at the city council meeting on March 20.

The city of Denver did not reply to email seeking comment.