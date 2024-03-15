‘Not on My Watch’: Trump Debunks Biden’s Social Security, Medicare Lies

(Dmytro “Henry” Aleksandrov, Headline USA) On March 13, 2024, Donald Trump once again confirmed that he would never touch Social Security or Medicare after Joe Biden twisted his words to make people think otherwise.

Trump pledged that he would never do anything to cut Social Security or Medicare during his first print interview since locking down the Republican nomination for president for a third straight election.

“I will never do anything that will jeopardize or hurt Social Security or Medicare. We’ll have to do it elsewhere. But we’re not going to do anything to hurt them. There are so many things we can do. There’s so much cutting and so much waste in so many other areas, but I’ll never do anything to hurt Social Security,” he said.

Trump’s comments come after Joe Biden’s recent attack on him after a CNBC interview in which the former was talking about cutting waste and fraud in government spending.

Biden twisted Trump’s words to make it appear as though he supported cutting the retirement programs that Americans have come to depend on when they get older.

“Not on my watch,” Joe Biden wrote.

Not on my watch. https://t.co/RAHjjUlGDa — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) March 11, 2024

When asked about entitlement reforms during the CNBC interview, Trump expressed his support for cutting waste and fraud while also making clear that he opposes cuts to Social Security and Medicare.

“So, first of all, there is a lot you can do in terms of entitlements, in terms of cutting. And in terms of also the theft and the bad management of entitlements — tremendous bad management of entitlements — there are tremendous amounts of things and numbers of things you can do,” he said.

Trump also added that Biden and Democrats represent a threat to these critical programs, a detail that Biden didn’t bother to highlight.

“[Democrat and Biden policies] end up weakening Social Security because the country is weak. I mean, take a look at outside of the stock market… We’re going through hell. People are going through hell,” he said.