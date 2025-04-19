Navigating Volatility and Silver’s Future: Insights from David Morgan

(Money Metals News Service) In a wide-ranging conversation with Money Metals’ Mike Maharrey, renowned precious metals analyst David Morgan offered a sobering yet insightful look at current market volatility, global economic tensions, and the long-term outlook for silver and gold.

Morgan, publisher of The Morgan Report and author of The Silver Manifesto, shared deep analysis on monetary trends, geopolitical risk, and the evolving role of silver in the global economy.

Metals Resilience Amid Market Chaos

Reflecting on the previous week’s market turbulence, sparked largely by escalating trade tensions and a partial reversal by the Trump administration, Morgan expressed surprise not at the initial drop in gold and silver, but at how swiftly both metals rebounded. Silver, in particular, suffered a steep decline of around 14%, yet bounced back with unexpected strength.

“It’s signaling strongly that gold and silver certainly have a long ways to go,” said Morgan, referencing renewed investor interest and a fundamental shift in asset allocation trends.

Beyond the Tariffs: Structural Economic Weakness

While much media coverage has fixated on tariffs, Morgan emphasized that the economic problems go far deeper. He highlighted America’s systemic dependency on China for key resources such as rare earth elements, pharmaceuticals, and even some military components — calling it a “national security issue.”

Morgan argued that the global economy is in a contraction phase, regardless of trade policy, and that increasing the money supply amid shrinking goods and services is a textbook path to hyperinflation.

“Tariffs are more of a trigger,” he said, “not the cause.”

Trump, Volatility, and Investor Strategy

Maharrey and Morgan discussed how President Trump’s unpredictable negotiation style — likened metaphorically to “slapping someone in the face before a handshake” — has amplified market volatility. The VIX recently spiked into the upper 50s, nearing levels seen during the pandemic.

Morgan urged investors to remain calm and pragmatic.

“The trend is your friend,” he advised. “Shift gradually — reduce stock exposure, increase commodities exposure. You don’t have to get all in or all out overnight.”

He emphasized that the broader trend shows equities weakening while gold begins a significant uptrend — a shift already visible in institutional behavior.

Dollar and Treasury Weakness: A Turning Point?

Another surprise for many was the simultaneous sell-off in both the U.S. dollar and treasuries, traditionally seen as safe havens. Gold, by contrast, held its ground.

Morgan cited Exter’s Pyramid to explain the shift, noting that as trust in fiat assets erodes, liquidity flows to gold — the ultimate form of real money.

“The run to gold has begun,” Morgan declared, citing central bank accumulation as a stealth signal that the revaluation of gold is already underway.

Russia, Sanctions, and Gold Strategy

The conversation turned to Russia’s prescient decision to load up on gold in the 2000s and 2010s. As sanctions froze their dollar and euro reserves, Russia’s gold holdings became an economic lifeline — highlighting the enduring utility of gold in a crisis.

“They look really smart in retrospect,” Maharrey noted.

Morgan even commented provocatively that “Russia is becoming the United States and the United States is becoming Russia,” pointing to the West’s increasing authoritarian drift and Russia’s apparent shift toward self-reliant, nationalist economic policies.

The Gold-Silver Ratio: Will It Normalize?

With the gold-silver ratio hovering near 100:1 — far above historical norms — Maharrey posed the question: Is this the new normal?

Morgan disagreed with the idea of a permanent divergence, emphasizing that silver still tracks gold about 85% of the time. He argued that fundamental supply and demand realities make a return to a more traditional ratio (e.g., 70:1, 50:1, or even 30:1) likely.

The Coming Silver Shortage: Data-Driven Forecasts

Citing data from analyst Matt Watson and the Silver Institute, Morgan highlighted an annual silver deficit averaging 200 million ounces over the past 4–5 years. Global silver production and recycling only yield about 1 billion ounces per year, a number expected to decline due to lower ore grades.

“By 2035, we could see a 500 million ounce deficit in a single year,” Morgan warned.

At current rates, above-ground silver reserves — estimated at 2–3 billion ounces — could be depleted within a few years unless prices rise and new sources are developed. Importantly, the Watson model underestimated investment demand in 2020, pegging it at 200 million ounces when actual figures were closer to 500 million ounces (200M from individual investors, 320M from institutions).

Morgan believes silver’s affordability, combined with growing investor interest and gold’s rising price, will push demand higher — accelerating the depletion timeline.

Silver’s Monetary Status: The Missing Link?

Despite its role as a historical monetary metal, silver is virtually absent from central bank reserves. Morgan noted this institutional blind spot limits silver’s price recognition compared to gold — but also creates an opportunity.

“There’s not enough silver out there to support a 16-to-1 or 30-to-1 monetary ratio,” he said. “To reintroduce silver as money, it would have to be revalued much higher — maybe even 10-to-1.”

Final Thoughts and Resources

Morgan concluded by pointing listeners to two key resources:

TheMorganReport.com — where users can sign up for his free newsletter and premium content

— where users can sign up for his free newsletter and premium content SilverSunrise.TV — the upcoming documentary platform featuring voices like G. Edward Griffin and Ellen Brown

“The run to gold has begun, but silver’s time is coming,” Morgan asserted. “Stay calm, stay focused, and position yourself accordingly.”