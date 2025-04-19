Friday, April 18, 2025

Trump Shows Evidence that Deported ‘Maryland Man’ is Indeed an MS-13 Member

'There was no luggage in the vehicle, leading the encountering officer to suspect this was a human trafficking incident...'

Posted by Ken Silva
This undated photo provided by Murray Osorio PLLC shows Kilmar Abrego Garcia. (Murray Osorio PLLC via AP)

(Ken Silva, Headline USA) On Wednesday, the Tennessee Star published a bombshell article about how “Maryland man” Kilmar Abrego Garcia—an El Salvador national who was deported last month on the grounds that he’s a suspected MS-13 gang member—was suspected by Tennessee Highway Patrol (THP) of human trafficking in 2022, and that the FBI ordered him to be released.

Wednesday’s article was based on anonymous sources. But on Friday, Fox News published a Homeland Security document about the 2022 incident, confirming the Tennessee Star report. Additionally, the DHS released an image from police body cam footage that shows Abrego Garcia. Trump, too, released an image showing that the “Maryland man” has an MS-13 tattoo.

According to the 2022 DHS report, Abrego Garcia told THP officers that he had spent the last three days driving from Houston, Texas to Temple Hills, Maryland, “to bring in people to perform construction work.”

“There was no luggage in the vehicle, leading the encountering officer to suspect this was a human trafficking incident,” the report said. “All the passengers gave the same home address as the subject’s home address. During the interview, subject pretended to speak less English than he was capable of and attempted to put encountering officer off-track by responding to questions with questions.”

The report doesn’t mention that the FBI told Tennessee police to release the man. However, the Tennessee Star independently confirmed that aspsect of the story with state police.

“THP confirmed the 2022 stop to The Star on Thursday night, including The Star’s reporting that the ‘Biden-era FBI’ instructed officers at the scene to release Abrego Garcia and his passengers after photographing them and their vehicle, but THP did not confirm the date of the incident,” the Star reported Friday.

“Sources have additionally told The Star that Abrego Garcia was driving without a valid license, and that the circumstances of the stop made THP suspect he was engaged in human trafficking.”

Along with Abrego Garcia’s potential gang activities, it has been revealed that Abrego Garcia’s wife filed a restraining order against him in 2021 over domestic violence allegations.

Meanwhile, the Trump administration is facing possible contempt of court over the matter. The judge in Abrego Garcia’s case has said she is determining whether to undertake contempt proceedings, saying officials “appear to have done nothing to aid in Abrego Garcia’s release from custody and return to the United States” despite a Supreme Court ruling that the administration must “facilitate” his release.

Ken Silva is the editor of Headline USA. Follow him at x.com/jd_cashless.

Copyright 2024. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
Just 30% of Illinois 4th Graders Read at Proficiency Standards

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

LATEST NEWS

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR CATEGORY

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2023 HeadlineUSA.com