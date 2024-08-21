EXCLUSIVE: Anti-Vote Fraud Org. Fights against Regime in Far-Left State

(Dmytro “Henry” Aleksandrov, Headline USA) Kim Hermance, the President of Project Civica, the pro-voting, pro-constitutional and anti-vote fraud organization, recently talked about how rational New Yorkers could win their state this year.

Hermance stated that Project Civica wants to ensure that “the results of [New York’s] elections reflect the values of [its] residents, not just the fringe [leftists].”

“The purpose of Project Civica, Inc., is to educate, lead and motivate citizens to meet their civic responsibilities in overseeing our local communities and state government and to be more actively involved with the political process, especially the voting process,” she responded to Headline USA in an email.

Hermance then stated they plan to achieve that by pursuing initiatives to expand voters’ choices, encouraging candidates to run and serve and increasing voter registration and participation.

She added that Project Civica is working to improve the integrity of the state’s elections by training poll watchers, encouraging citizens to be poll workers, challenging possible fraudulent entries in the voter rolls and questioning the validity of machine counting while promoting hand counting.

“Our volunteer teams literally audit those numbers, track down dead voters and voters who have moved out of state, search for illegal voter addresses (like empty lots, commercial buildings and UPS stores) and ‘challenge’ those registrations at the county level,” she wrote.

According to her, all of the organization’s initiatives are conceived and led by volunteers.

Some people would say New York is a lost cause because the state and New York City have been “voting blue no matter who” for decades. However, even though Hermance admits that election procedures in the state are not “clean” and local politicians don’t care about regular people, she points out that people could still save the state.

According to Hermance, 54% of registered voters didn’t vote in the 2022 election, which could’ve resulted in Lee Zeldin becoming the state’s governor, for example.

“This is a tremendous problem, but it is also an opportunity. If we can motivate these folks, we can change the direction of the state and perhaps the country. Our initiatives are designed to address these challenges and give citizens a reason to participate in the political process,” she wrote.

On May 23, 2024, a Trump rally in the Bronx, one of the boroughs of New York City, proved that there are a lot of Republicans who live there, which resulted in leftists all around the country panicking about the potential loss of one of the deep blue states.