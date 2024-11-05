Hunter Biden Praises Kamala

(Dmytro “Henry” Aleksandrov, Headline USA) Joe Biden’s son, Hunter Biden, recently praised Democratic presidential nominee Kamala Harris right before the election so that she would potentially pardon him.

“Harris has proven herself to be an extraordinarily gifted candidate. She has been disciplined, and her campaign reflects the joy and optimism she communicates with every appearance she makes,” he told Politico.

Hunter also mentioned Harris’s “I’m from a middle-class family” talking point, trying to turn it into a positive thing.

“The way Harris speaks about middle-class capitalism is informed by her own life experience, and I believe it is inspirational and speaks to the aspirations of all Americans,” he added.

Hunter also called Harris a “joyful warrior” who was an “invaluable partner” for his father.