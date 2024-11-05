Quantcast
Monday, November 4, 2024

Hunter Biden Praises Kamala

'Harris has proven herself to be an extraordinarily gifted candidate...'

Posted by Dmytro "Henry" Aleksandrov
Hunter Biden
Hunter Biden / IMAGE: @MSNBC via Twitter

(Dmytro “Henry” Aleksandrov, Headline USA) Joe Biden’s son, Hunter Biden, recently praised Democratic presidential nominee Kamala Harris right before the election so that she would potentially pardon him.

“Harris has proven herself to be an extraordinarily gifted candidate. She has been disciplined, and her campaign reflects the joy and optimism she communicates with every appearance she makes,” he told Politico.

Hunter also mentioned Harris’s “I’m from a middle-class family” talking point, trying to turn it into a positive thing.

“The way Harris speaks about middle-class capitalism is informed by her own life experience, and I believe it is inspirational and speaks to the aspirations of all Americans,” he added.

Hunter also called Harris a “joyful warrior” who was an “invaluable partner” for his father.

“The joyful warrior that America has gotten to know in these past few months is the same Kamala Harris that has been an invaluable partner to the president these past four years and the same Kamala Harris my brother told me about and so admired when they fought side by side as attorneys general to hold the big banks accountable in the mortgage lending crisis of 2008,” he said.

Hunter then lied by saying that his father “passed the torch” to Harris because of her “dedication to service, her unyielding pursuit of justice and her profound decency,” even though, in reality, Democrats just performed a coup to replace Joe with Harris.

“These are the qualities that my brother so admired about Harris when he was alive, and I know he would be so proud of her now,” he said.

Hunter’s recent comments came after Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump said he may pardon Hunter.

“I wouldn’t take it off the books,” Trump said.

On the other hand, Joe said he won’t pardon his son, possibly because he wanted to make the witchhunt trials against Trump legitimate.

Copyright 2024. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
Red State? N.Y. Republicans Massively Vote Early, Unlike Dems
Next article
Hope Hicks Breaks Silence in Hard-Hitting Op-Ed Supporting Trump 

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

LATEST NEWS

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR CATEGORY

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2023 HeadlineUSA.com