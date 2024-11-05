Hunter Biden Praises Kamala

(Dmytro “Henry” Aleksandrov, Headline USA) Joe Biden’s son, Hunter Biden, recently praised Democratic presidential nominee Kamala Harris right before the election so that she would potentially pardon him.
“Harris has proven herself to be an extraordinarily gifted candidate. She has been disciplined, and her campaign reflects the joy and optimism she communicates with every appearance she makes,” he told Politico.
Hunter also mentioned Harris’s “I’m from a middle-class family” talking point, trying to turn it into a positive thing.
“The way Harris speaks about middle-class capitalism is informed by her own life experience, and I believe it is inspirational and speaks to the aspirations of all Americans,” he added.
Hunter also called Harris a “joyful warrior” who was an “invaluable partner” for his father.
“The joyful warrior that America has gotten to know in these past few months is the same Kamala Harris that has been an invaluable partner to the president these past four years and the same Kamala Harris my brother told me about and so admired when they fought side by side as attorneys general to hold the big banks accountable in the mortgage lending crisis of 2008,” he said.
Hunter then lied by saying that his father “passed the torch” to Harris because of her “dedication to service, her unyielding pursuit of justice and her profound decency,” even though, in reality, Democrats just performed a coup to replace Joe with Harris.
“These are the qualities that my brother so admired about Harris when he was alive, and I know he would be so proud of her now,” he said.
Hunter’s recent comments came after Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump said he may pardon Hunter.
“I wouldn’t take it off the books,” Trump said.
On the other hand, Joe said he won’t pardon his son, possibly because he wanted to make the witchhunt trials against Trump legitimate.