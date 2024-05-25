Quantcast
Friday, May 24, 2024

N.Y. Has More Republicans, Dissatisfied Dems than ‘We’d Like to Admit,’ Leftist Professor Says

'There are a lot more Republicans and dissatisfied Democrats in the state of New York than we’d like to admit...'

Posted by Dmytro "Henry" Aleksandrov
Former President Donald Trump speaks at a rally, Thursday, May 23, 2024, in the Bronx borough of New York. (AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura)

(Dmytro “Henry” Aleksandrov, Headline USA) A leftist New York City professor said that Donald Trump and the GOP are taking advantage of disappointment with the Democratic Party’s leadership in New York, adding that the state is not as blue as people might think.

“There are a lot more Republicans and dissatisfied Democrats in the state of New York than we’d like to admit. I don’t know if New York is definitely a blue stronghold. All states are red states, we just have blue cities in red states,” City College of New York professor Christina Greer said.

Greer also remembered how many people supported Republican Lee Zeldin when he was running for governor in 2022, Fox News reported.

“New York is the reason why Joe Biden didn’t have a unified government in 2022. We’re the ones who lost the four members of the House who went over to the Republican Party,” she said.

Panelists on MSNBC discussed Trump’s May 23, 2024, campaign rally in the South Bronx of New York City. Even though they agreed New York is not turning red anytime soon, they also said that Trump and the GOP are making surprising inroads in the infamous far-left state.

“The real reason why Donald Trump is going to the Bronx is to say to the Democratic voters of the Bronx ‘Has Joe Biden been here?’ right? ‘You all keep voting democratically, but I’m the one who’s actually coming to visit you,’” Greer said.

She then added that Trump doesn’t think that he would get the minority vote, assuming that he just doesn’t want them to vote for Biden.

“I don’t think he necessarily thinks he’s going to get black and Latino voters to vote for him. The strategy is to get them to abstain from voting for anyone on the top. That’s where it matters, not just in New York. It matters in places like Milwaukee and Detroit. Places where Joe Biden has less favorability,” she said.

Greer then said that Biden needs to concentrate on bringing back black male voters to the Democratic plantation.

“Joe Biden needs to make the case to black and Latino voters, and I should say, black male voters. Black female voters tend to be immune to what the Republican Party is selling. We always see black male voters voting a little bit more for the Republican Party than black female voters. The real reason that Donald Trump wants this is to make sure he sort of suppresses the vote by black male voters in the sense he’s not expecting them to vote for him,” she said.

