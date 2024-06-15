Biden’s Open Border: Illegal Murders Mother Within Three Months of U.S. Entry

(Luis Cornelio, Headline USA) An illegal alien has been arrested and charged with the heinous murder of Rachel Morin, a beloved mother of five from Maryland, just months after unlawfully entering the U.S.

Victor Antonio Martinez Hernandez, a 23-year-old national from El Salvador, allegedly ambushed Morin, viciously attacking, raping and then murdering her on Aug. 5 at the Ma & Pa Trail.

Prosecutors alleged Martinez Hernandez hid inside a drainage culvert, lying in wait before launching a brutal assault against Morin, who was simply out for a walk.

Her body was discovered the following day in a drain runoff pit by rescue volunteers, according to Fox 45 Baltimore.

At a press conference, Morin’s grieving mother thanked law enforcement and the media for bringing attention to her daughter’s murder.

According to CBS News, Martinez Hernandez was busted by law enforcement after being linked to an assault and home invasion in Los Angeles, California.

Images of the suspect circulated widely on social media before his capture.

Sheriff says police Victor Antonio Martinez-Hernandez was arrested for her murder in Tulsa, Oklahoma last night. The 23yo suspect (in video) is a citizen of El Salvador who sherif says illegally crossed the border into U.S. in 2023, months before her murder. @wbaltv11 2/? pic.twitter.com/41NIUbk6Kq — Tori Yorgey WBAL (@toriyorgeytv) June 15, 2024

Martinez Hernandez is also wanted in El Salvador for charges including homicide, having fled the country to evade justice before entering the United States illegally.

Currently awaiting extradition from Los Angeles to Maryland, Martinez Hernandez faces grave charges of first-degree murder and first-degree rape.

Critics have lambasted the Biden regime for its lax enforcement and open border policies, which they argue have emboldened criminals like Martinez Hernandez to enter and remain in the country illegally.

In Georgia, nursing student Laken Riley met her demise at the hands of Jose Antonio Ibarra, a 26-year-old illegal alien from Venezuela.

Like Morin, Riley was jogging near her college campus, where Ibarra was unlawfully employed.

He allegedly ambushed Riley, brutally murdering her and breaking her skull, as prosecutors have alleged. Ibarra is now facing murder charges.