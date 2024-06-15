Quantcast
Saturday, June 15, 2024

Biden’s Open Border: Illegal Murders Mother Within Three Months of U.S. Entry

'Her body was discovered the following day in a drain runoff pit by rescue volunteers...'

Posted by Luis Cornelio
Rachel Morin (Source: New York Post / Screenshot)

(Luis CornelioHeadline USA) An illegal alien has been arrested and charged with the heinous murder of Rachel Morin, a beloved mother of five from Maryland, just months after unlawfully entering the U.S. 

Victor Antonio Martinez Hernandez, a 23-year-old national from El Salvador, allegedly ambushed Morin, viciously attacking, raping and then murdering her on Aug. 5 at the Ma & Pa Trail. 

Prosecutors alleged Martinez Hernandez hid inside a drainage culvert, lying in wait before launching a brutal assault against Morin, who was simply out for a walk.  

Her body was discovered the following day in a drain runoff pit by rescue volunteers, according to Fox 45 Baltimore. 

At a press conference, Morin’s grieving mother thanked law enforcement and the media for bringing attention to her daughter’s murder.

According to CBS News, Martinez Hernandez was busted by law enforcement after being linked to an assault and home invasion in Los Angeles, California. 

Images of the suspect circulated widely on social media before his capture.

Martinez Hernandez is also wanted in El Salvador for charges including homicide, having fled the country to evade justice before entering the United States illegally. 

Currently awaiting extradition from Los Angeles to Maryland, Martinez Hernandez faces grave charges of first-degree murder and first-degree rape. 

Critics have lambasted the Biden regime for its lax enforcement and open border policies, which they argue have emboldened criminals like Martinez Hernandez to enter and remain in the country illegally. 

In Georgia, nursing student Laken Riley met her demise at the hands of Jose Antonio Ibarra, a 26-year-old illegal alien from Venezuela.  

Like Morin, Riley was jogging near her college campus, where Ibarra was unlawfully employed. 

He allegedly ambushed Riley, brutally murdering her and breaking her skull, as prosecutors have alleged. Ibarra is now facing murder charges.

Copyright 2024. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
Desperate for Funds, Biden Hosts Hollywood Celebrities in $28M Event

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

LATEST NEWS

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR CATEGORY

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2023 HeadlineUSA.com