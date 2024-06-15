Desperate for Funds, Biden Hosts Hollywood Celebrities in $28M Event

(Luis Cornelio, Headline USA) Amid plummeting poll numbers and growing scandals, President Joe Biden has turned to his wealthy Hollywood friends for a $28 million fundraiser, starkly contrasting with the grassroots support boasted by his key opponent, former President Donald Trump.

According to the New York Times, Biden, desperate to revive his faltering re-election campaign, will host a lavish event featuring former President Barack Obama, actors George Clooney and Julia Roberts and insufferable comedian Jimmy Kimmel on Saturday morning.

This marks the second time Biden has had to rely on celebrity allies to rake in millions for his campaign.

In March, he leaned on Obama, former President Bill Clinton, embattled singer Lizzo, and Stephen Colbert for a $26 million fundraiser at Radio City Music Hall.

Not to be outdone, Trump secured a staggering $50.5 million at a historic fundraiser in Palm Beach, Florida, in April, which he triumphantly called the “Biggest night in Fund Raising of ALL TIME!!!”

Following a conviction by a jury in heavily Democratic Manhattan, Trump amassed $141 million in donations from outraged Americans who see the justice system as weaponized against Republicans.

Tickets for Biden’s glitzy Hollywood event range from $250 to an eye-watering $500,000 for a premium four-seat package.

Kimmel will interview Biden and Obama, with other elite attendees including Jason Bateman, Jack Black, Kathryn Hahn and Sheryl Lee Ralph.

Biden flew directly from southern Italy, where he attended the much-criticized G7 summit, to the Los Angeles soiree.

In Italy, Biden’s apparent confusion and disorientation were on full display as he wandered away during a skydiving presentation, prompting an embarrassed Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni to intervene.

The incident, captured on video and widely circulated on social media, further fueled concerns about Biden’s mental acuity at 81 years old, making him the oldest president in U.S. history.