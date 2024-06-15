Quantcast
Sunday, June 16, 2024

Desperate for Funds, Biden Hosts Hollywood Celebrities in $28M Event

'This marks the second time Biden has had to rely on celebrity allies to rake in millions for his campaign...'  

Posted by Luis Cornelio
President Joe Biden, center, and former presidents Barack Obama, left, and Bill Clinton, right, participate in a fundraising event with Stephen Colbert at Radio City Music Hall, Thursday, March 28, 2024, in New York. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

(Luis CornelioHeadline USAAmid plummeting poll numbers and growing scandals, President Joe Biden has turned to his wealthy Hollywood friends for a $28 million fundraiser, starkly contrasting with the grassroots support boasted by his key opponent, former President Donald Trump. 

According to the New York Times, Biden, desperate to revive his faltering re-election campaign, will host a lavish event featuring former President Barack Obama, actors George Clooney and Julia Roberts and insufferable comedian Jimmy Kimmel on Saturday morning. 

This marks the second time Biden has had to rely on celebrity allies to rake in millions for his campaign.  

In March, he leaned on Obama, former President Bill Clinton, embattled singer Lizzo, and Stephen Colbert for a $26 million fundraiser at Radio City Music Hall. 

Not to be outdone, Trump secured a staggering $50.5 million at a historic fundraiser in Palm Beach, Florida, in April, which he triumphantly called the “Biggest night in Fund Raising of ALL TIME!!!” 

Following a conviction by a jury in heavily Democratic Manhattan, Trump amassed $141 million in donations from outraged Americans who see the justice system as weaponized against Republicans. 

Tickets for Biden’s glitzy Hollywood event range from $250 to an eye-watering $500,000 for a premium four-seat package.  

Kimmel will interview Biden and Obama, with other elite attendees including Jason Bateman, Jack Black, Kathryn Hahn and Sheryl Lee Ralph. 

Biden flew directly from southern Italy, where he attended the much-criticized G7 summit, to the Los Angeles soiree. 

In Italy, Biden’s apparent confusion and disorientation were on full display as he wandered away during a skydiving presentation, prompting an embarrassed Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni to intervene. 

The incident, captured on video and widely circulated on social media, further fueled concerns about Biden’s mental acuity at 81 years old, making him the oldest president in U.S. history. 

Copyright 2024. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
SCOTUS Gives Starbucks Victory in Memphis Union Lawsuit
Next article
Biden’s Open Border: Illegal Murders Mother Within Three Months of U.S. Entry

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

LATEST NEWS

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR CATEGORY

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2023 HeadlineUSA.com