New Book Exposes Anti-White Racism in America

(Dmytro “Henry” Aleksandrov, Headline USA) Claremont Institute Senior Fellow Jeremy Carl recently talked about his new book on anti-white racism, The Unprotected Class: How Anti-White Racism is Tearing America Apart, during a virtual event hosted by the think tank.

“Diversity in and of itself is not an asset. You have to be bringing other things to the table,” Carl said during the June 11, 2024, event, the College Fix reported.

Carl also worked as a research fellow for Stanford University’s Hoover Institution and served in the Trump administration as the deputy assistant secretary for the interior.

During the event, Carl said that he decided to write the book because nobody else wanted to talk about the issue, adding that he has been thinking about the issue of racism toward white people for the last two decades.

“While political and media elites hysterically condemn an imaginary epidemic of ‘white supremacy,’ in the real world, white Americans are often openly discriminated against. Indeed, anti-white policies have become so interwoven in the fabric of American life that we often fail to recognize them,” the book description said.

Carl added during the event that the problem was caused by the Civil Rights Act of 1964.

“A lot of the seeds of some of the problems that we have today [came from the Act]. The ‘64 Act was a response to very real problems that still existed. It was a blunt instrument to attack those problems,” he said.

He then said, “If you snap your fingers and get rid of it today a lot of these problems would still persist.”

In his book, Carl also addressed the idea of “white flight,” or the argument that white people fled the cities for the suburbs once black people began moving into the urban neighborhoods.

“I think this is kind of the most radical claim I make in my book, although, it’s very well supported by the evidence that I provide… I basically argue that ‘The White Flight’ was really the only form of ethnic cleansing in which the victims were blamed. White people have been attacked for leaving, and they’ve been attacked for staying,” he said.