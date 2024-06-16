Quantcast
Sunday, June 16, 2024

Medical Group Backs Decriminalization of Opioid for Addiction Treatment

Synthetic opioids were involved in 74,225 overdose deaths in 2022 – 68% of the total 111,036 overdose deaths that year, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention...

Posted by Editor 5
pills
Fentanyl is pouring across the southern border. / PHOTO: AP

(Brett Rowland, The Center Square) – A leading medical group has called for decriminalizing personal use of a synthetic opioid used for treatment of opioid addiction without a prescription.

The American Medical Association took a fresh stance on buprenorphine, a prescription synthetic opioid used to treat pain and opioid use disorders, during its annual meeting.

The American Medical Association, a professional association and lobbying group for physicians and medical students, adopted the policy in support of harm reduction. The group adopted policy supporting efforts to decriminalize the possession of non-prescribed buprenorphine for personal use by people who lack access to a physician for the treatment of opioid use disorder.

The group noted a 2023 study found buprenorphine treatment after overdose was associated with a 62% reduction in the risk of opioid-involved overdose death. Access to buprenorphine can be challenging because of stigma, regulatory and legal barriers and issues with health insurance coverage, according to the AMA.

“Opioid use disorder is a treatable medical disease and buprenorphine is proven to be an effective treatment,” said Dr. Bobby Mukkamala, AMA president-elect and chair of the AMA Substance Use and Pain Care Task Force.

“Given the innumerable barriers to care for opioid use disorder, combined with the clear benefits of increasing access to buprenorphine, decriminalizing non-prescribed buprenorphine for personal use is necessary to prevent more overdoses and deaths.”

Synthetic opioids were involved in 74,225 overdose deaths in 2022 – 68% of the total 111,036 overdose deaths that year, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

In 2019, Boston University addiction experts Payel Roy and Michael Stein wrote an opinion piece published in JAMA, a peer-reviewed medical journal from the AMA, that buprenorphine should be made more accessible without a prescription or doctor visit to patients as a “behind-the-counter” drug monitored and administered by pharmacists similar to emergency contraception.

Copyright 2024. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
Consumer Backlash in 2023 Produced a Mild Pride Month in 2024
Next article
Biden Freezes at Fundraiser Days After Wandering Off at G7 Summit

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

LATEST NEWS

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR CATEGORY

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2023 HeadlineUSA.com