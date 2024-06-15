‘We Will Find You’: Lara Trump’s Stern Message to Voter Fraud

(Luis Cornelio, Headline USA) Republican National Committee Co-Chair Lara Trump delivered Friday a stern warning to anyone considering voter fraud in the 2024 presidential election: “We will find you, we will track you down, and we will prosecute you to the full extent of the law.”

Speaking at a “Liberation Show: Detroit,” an event by Turning Point USA, Trump emphasized the importance of election integrity, calling it a “top priority.” She said, “If we don’t have free, fair, and transparent elections nothing else matters—that is our goal at the RNC.”

She went on to stress that election integrity should be a universal concern. “By the way, every single person in this country, regardless of how you vote, should want free and fair elections,” she added.

The Daily Caller first reported Trump’s remarks.

She and RNC Chair Michael Whatley assumed their roles on March 8, following the resignation of former chair Ronna Romney McDaniel, who stepped down after a series of Republican losses since the 2016 presidential election.

Before taking the stage, Trump discussed election integrity efforts with Whatley. “Right before I came here, I was about 30 minutes away with the chairman of the RNC Michael Whatley,” she noted. “He and I started here in the state of Michigan, launching our election integrity program.”

She outlined the scope of their efforts, saying, “What we want to do is train 100,000 people all across this country to be part of that team.”

Trump also hinted at a significant legal presence at polling locations. “We also want attorneys to work in every major polling location so we are not reactive, we are proactive: the second you see an issue, we address it,” she said.

In addition to having attorneys on the ground, Trump described another layer of their strategy. “We’re going to have war rooms set up all across this country in every state as well to deal with things as they happen, not days, weeks, or months later,” she added.