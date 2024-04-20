Quantcast
Friday, April 19, 2024

N.Y. Dem. Arrested, Charged After Faking Election Signatures

'This is like stuff you see on TV, you know? It’s like stuff you see in the movies...'

Posted by Dmytro "Henry" Aleksandrov
voting booths
An elections worker staffs a voting booth. / PHOTO: AP

(Dmytro “Henry” AleksandrovHeadline USA) New York’s Peekskill Common Council member and Housing Authority Board member 44-year-old Rob Scott has been charged with forging signatures on his election petition to secure a spot on the ballot for the Westchester County Board of Legislators.

Scott failed at his attempt to challenge incumbent County Legislator Colin Smith for the Democratic nomination in last year’s primary when the County Board of Elections invalidated a significant portion of his petition signatures, Peekskill Herald reported.

It was revealed that of the 531 signatures Scott submitted, 217 turned out to be fraudulent, leaving him well below the required threshold to qualify for the ballot, the news source added.

“This morning, the City of Peekskill learned Councilman Rob Scott was charged by the Westchester County District Attorney with filing false documents. The City understands that this is a serious charge, and that information is currently developing. The City will address and comment once more information becomes available,” the press release said.

Scott submitted petitions with forged signatures knowingly, including the signatures of those people who later confirmed they had never signed any document for Scott, according to the allegations.

All of that information was discovered after the DA’s office initiated an investigation after it received complaints from citizens about the forged signatures. As a result, it has escalated from a political embarrassment to a criminal case. Scott is currently facing felony charges for filing false documents.

County District Attorney Miriam E. Rocah announced that Scott had been arrested and charged with offering a false instrument for filing in the first degree, according to Iohud.  Penalties for this Class E felony could lead to four years in jail.

Scott’s arraignment is scheduled for Apr. 30, 2024, the news source added.

Scott said he was shocked to learn that people had emerged to state they had not signed the petitions, even though he claimed he saw them doing exactly that.

“This is like stuff you see on TV, you know? It’s like stuff you see in the movies,” he said.
Copyright 2024. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
California Sues Huntington Beach over New Voter ID Requirements
Next article
Biden Says Kids Give Him Middle Fingers ‘All the Time’

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

LATEST NEWS

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR CATEGORY

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2023 HeadlineUSA.com