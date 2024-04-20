Quantcast
Biden Says Kids Give Him Middle Fingers ‘All the Time’

'Well, I promise, it happens all the time...'

Posted by Dmytro "Henry" Aleksandrov
Joe Biden delivers remarks on the death of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny, in the Roosevelt Room of the White House, Friday, Feb. 16, 2024, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

(Dmytro “Henry” AleksandrovHeadline USA) Earlier this week, Joe Biden told a group of supporters at a campaign event in Scranton, Penn., that he often sees 7- and 8-year-old children showing him their middle fingers while he is driving through neighborhoods or rural towns, in which people are not very fond of him being in the White House.

While speaking at a campaign event in his hometown on Apr. 16, 2024, Biden mentioned yard signs that “F Biden,” also adding that he often witnesses young children giving him the middle finger.

“I’ve never thought I’d see a time when I’m going through a — a neighborhood or a rural town that’s in the West and see big signs that have a [Donald] Trump sign in the middle that says ‘F Biden’ and having a little kid standing with his middle finger — seven years old, eight years old. Well, I promise, it happens all the time. It’s not who we are,” he said.

Biden made the remarks about children flipping him off after he rambled about why he decided to jump into the 2020 presidential race, saying that the Charlottesville, Va., car attack in August 2017 was the reason why he ran against Trump.

A young woman was killed in the attack by a man who drove his car through a large crowd of people who were protesting a white supremacist rally in the town.

As expected, Biden accused Trump of condoning white supremacists, even though he never did that.

“And my future opponent, my present opponent — they asked him what he thought of it. He said there were ‘very good people on both sides.’ And I’m going to say something that may sound outrageous to you, but I thought… he’s the antithesis of everything I believe, and I thought I could beat him. And that’s why I ran,” Biden said.

