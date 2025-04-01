Quantcast
Monday, March 31, 2025

Elon Musk Says He Doesn’t Know Whether Ashley St. Clair’s Baby is His 

'I don’t know if the child is mine or not, but am not against finding out. No court order is needed...'

Posted by Luis Cornelio
Elon Musk
Elon Musk holds up a chainsaw he received from Argentina's President Javier Milei, right, as they arrive to speak at the Conservative Political Action Conference, CPAC, at the Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center, Thursday, Feb. 20, 2025, in Oxon Hill, Md. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)

(Luis CornelioHeadline USA) Tech mogul Elon Musk has had enough of the baby momma drama. 

On Monday, Musk took to X to respond to a viral video showing his alleged baby mother—conservative influencer Ashley St. Clair—selling her $100,000 Tesla, claiming Musk had slashed nearly 60% of child support payments. 

The video, captured by the Daily Mail and shared on X, showed St. Clair handing over the Tesla’s keys to a car salesperson while answering questions from reporters. 

Asked if she believed Musk was deliberately targeting her, St. Clair replied: “Yeah, that’s his modus operandi when women speak out.”  

She claimed their last communication was on Feb. 13 and, when asked about the Tesla boycott, quipped, “You can check the stocks, I’m not the only one who is cleaning up after his messes.” 

The video sparked backlash, including from journalist Laura Loomer, called St. Clair a “gold digger” and “professional gaslighter.” 

Musk responded to Loomer’s post, revealing he had given St. Clair millions despite not knowing if the child—born sometime in 2024—was his. 

“I don’t know if the child is mine or not, but am not against finding out. No court order is needed,” Musk wrote. “Despite not knowing for sure, I have given Ashley $2.5M and am sending her $500k/year.” 

St. Clair fired back, claiming she had asked Musk to confirm paternity before the child’s birth. 

“You refused,” she wrote. 

“And you weren’t sending me money, you were sending support for your child that you thought was necessary… until you withdrew most of it to maintain control and punish me for ‘disobedience.’ But you’re really only punishing your son,” St. Clair added. 

She ended with a final jab: “America needs you to grow up, you petulant man-child.” 

St. Clair and Musk’s public feud began on Feb. 14, 2025, when St. Clair announced on X that she had Musk’s child after meeting him just a year prior. 

She claimed she was forced to go public because “tabloid media” intended to break the news, likely putting the child’s privacy in jeopardy. 

St. Clair, a social media influencer previously associated with The Babylon Bee, met Musk when the satirical outlet’s CEO, Seth Dillon, interviewed him at X headquarters. Their relationship soured after the disclosure of the pregnancy, which Musk reportedly wanted to keep private. 

If confirmed, this would be Musk’s 14th child.

Copyright 2024. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
